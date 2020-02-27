Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Netflix is synonymous with some of the best TV series. When it comes to a good binge-watch, viewers may be drawn to thrillers or murder mysteries, however a good ol’ love story can be just as gripping!

Brand new to the streaming service in 2020 is Love Is Blind. Season 1 of the show kicked off from Thursday, February 13th with the subsequent episodes released over a three week period.

The premise is as such: without having ever seen one another, daters get to know each other before one proposes. Then they end up living together and eventually get the option of walking down the aisle. This is all in a bid to determine whether looks really come into play when finding “the one”.

So, of Mark and Jessica, Giannina and Damian, Amber and Barnett, Lauren and Cameron, Kelly and Kenny, which Love Is Blind couples are still together?

Note: It’s not been officially confirmed who is and who isn’t together in 2020. However, we’ve made our best judgement based on the cast’s Insta feeds…

Giannina and Damian – SPLIT

Giannina and Damian hit it off right from the word go and had the strongest physical connection out of all of the couples.

However, it was clear once the couple spent some time together that things weren’t to be. Episode 5 saw Giannina and Damian have their first argument. And from there, they didn’t have the smoothest of rides. By the time Giannina was at the alter, she fled from Damian as he expressed that he didn’t want to get married. It was a real runaway bride moment!

Although unconfirmed, Damian nor Giannina follow each other on Instagram, which leads us to believe they are not together anymore.

Given the dramatic end to their love story on Love Is Blind, we can see why.

OMG: Love is Blind fans hate Jessica’s baby voice – it’s “got to go”

Amber and Barnett – STILL TOGETHER?

Barnett, Amber and Jessica were involved a bit of a triangle during the early stages of the show. However, Barnett decided on Army-gal Amber while Mark and Jessica went with their hearts, too.

The future looked bright for Amber and Barnett with Barnett saying she was the most beautiful woman he’d ever seen.

There aren’t many clues that Amber and Barnett are still together, but they do follow one another on Instagram and were snapped with co-stars at a Love Is Blind viewing party. They can’t be on that bad terms then, can they?

Love Is Blind: Lauren and Cameron – STILL TOGETHER

Of all the couples, we would’ve put money on Lauren and Cameron staying together.

The couple looked to have one of the most stress-free journeys in getting to know one another, although it wasn’t perfect.

We suspect that Lauren and Cameron are still together as she’s been peeped still wearing a ring in an Instagram post from 2019.

Mark and Jessica – SPLIT

Mark and Jessica had an instant connection on Love Is Blind, however, it looks like things didn’t go as planned.

When Jessica decided to leave Mark at the alter, you could totally tell he was heartbroken.

Mark’s Instagram feed is jam-packed with gym photos and family snaps – but there’s no sign of Jessica there, so they definitely didn’t strike up any kind of relationship after filming.

He then went on to tell The Post: “We haven’t talked since the wedding day. I reached out at some point — nothing bad, just to say, like, ‘Hey, I hope everything’s going well, I hope everything’s doing all right.’ I didn’t hear back. But to me, it’s just sending love out there. Like, ‘Hey, I hope you’re doing OK.’ And that’s that.”

Love Is Blind couple: Kelly and Kenny – SPLIT

By the looks of Kelly’s Insta feed (@chaselifewithkelly), she seems like a single lady.

Kenny’s social media account also looks pretty bachelor-esque. Follow Kenny on Instagram @kennybarnes11 where he has around 90,000 followers.

We can only assume that things are OK between Kelly and Kenny, despite the fact they decided not to wed, as both Love Is Blind stars follow one another on Instagram.

WATCH LOVE IS BLIND ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK