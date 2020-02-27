Netflix is synonymous with some of the best TV series. When it comes to a good binge-watch, viewers may be drawn to thrillers or murder mysteries, however a good ol’ love story can be just as gripping!
Brand new to the streaming service in 2020 is Love Is Blind. Season 1 of the show kicked off from Thursday, February 13th with the subsequent episodes released over a three week period.
The premise is as such: without having ever seen one another, daters get to know each other before one proposes. Then they end up living together and eventually get the option of walking down the aisle. This is all in a bid to determine whether looks really come into play when finding “the one”.
So, of Mark and Jessica, Giannina and Damian, Amber and Barnett, Lauren and Cameron, Kelly and Kenny, which Love Is Blind couples are still together?
Note: It’s not been officially confirmed who is and who isn’t together in 2020. However, we’ve made our best judgement based on the cast’s Insta feeds…
Giannina and Damian – SPLIT
Giannina and Damian hit it off right from the word go and had the strongest physical connection out of all of the couples.
However, it was clear once the couple spent some time together that things weren’t to be. Episode 5 saw Giannina and Damian have their first argument. And from there, they didn’t have the smoothest of rides. By the time Giannina was at the alter, she fled from Damian as he expressed that he didn’t want to get married. It was a real runaway bride moment!
Although unconfirmed, Damian nor Giannina follow each other on Instagram, which leads us to believe they are not together anymore.
Given the dramatic end to their love story on Love Is Blind, we can see why.
Amber and Barnett – STILL TOGETHER?
Barnett, Amber and Jessica were involved a bit of a triangle during the early stages of the show. However, Barnett decided on Army-gal Amber while Mark and Jessica went with their hearts, too.
The future looked bright for Amber and Barnett with Barnett saying she was the most beautiful woman he’d ever seen.
There aren’t many clues that Amber and Barnett are still together, but they do follow one another on Instagram and were snapped with co-stars at a Love Is Blind viewing party. They can’t be on that bad terms then, can they?
View this post on Instagram
THANK YOU SO SO MUCH to all my friends that came to the LIB premiere party and to EVERYONE that has reached out me with the kindest words. Doing a show like this was hard and it’s really scary to be be yourself and be so vulnerable in such a public way like this. I am in awe of my fellow cast members and can’t wait to watch the rest of their journeys. Couldn’t have asked for a better #PodSquad 🥰 @netflix @kineticcontent MAKEUP BY THE AMAZING @tiffanydaniellexo 💖💖💖💖💖
Love Is Blind: Lauren and Cameron – STILL TOGETHER
Of all the couples, we would’ve put money on Lauren and Cameron staying together.
The couple looked to have one of the most stress-free journeys in getting to know one another, although it wasn’t perfect.
We suspect that Lauren and Cameron are still together as she’s been peeped still wearing a ring in an Instagram post from 2019.
View this post on Instagram
Fresh Paint Job. 💅🏾 Ladies you know how hard it is to pick a color, so I’ve been doing this ombré effect thing where i just pick a color family and get em all! Lol i love it 💕✨ • • • • #atlantaactress #atlantamodel #melaninpoppin #melanin #chocolatewomen #brownbeauty #brownskingirls #darkskingirls #stilettoNails #nailideas #melaninart #blackbeauty #brownskinpoppin #melaningoddess #blackqueens #femalecreatives #creativenails #laurenSpeed #chocolatewomen #naildesigns #thespeedbrand #beautifulblackwomen #blackisbeautiful #pinknails #blackbloggers #femaleblogger #detroitgirl #naturalhair #ombrenails
Mark and Jessica – SPLIT
Mark and Jessica had an instant connection on Love Is Blind, however, it looks like things didn’t go as planned.
When Jessica decided to leave Mark at the alter, you could totally tell he was heartbroken.
Mark’s Instagram feed is jam-packed with gym photos and family snaps – but there’s no sign of Jessica there, so they definitely didn’t strike up any kind of relationship after filming.
He then went on to tell The Post: “We haven’t talked since the wedding day. I reached out at some point — nothing bad, just to say, like, ‘Hey, I hope everything’s going well, I hope everything’s doing all right.’ I didn’t hear back. But to me, it’s just sending love out there. Like, ‘Hey, I hope you’re doing OK.’ And that’s that.”
Love Is Blind couple: Kelly and Kenny – SPLIT
By the looks of Kelly’s Insta feed (@chaselifewithkelly), she seems like a single lady.
Kenny’s social media account also looks pretty bachelor-esque. Follow Kenny on Instagram @kennybarnes11 where he has around 90,000 followers.
