Netflix: Who is Constance Nunes from Car Masters?











Constance Nunes is the only woman on Netflix’s Car Masters: Rust to Riches, and she has appeared on the show since the first season.

She is an engine specialist at Gotham Garage and has fast become a fan favourite due to her no-nonsense attitude and expert skills.

She has over 900k followers on Instagram and describes herself as ‘just a glam girl wrenching in a boys world’.

It seems her passion for cars came from childhood, as she was first introduced to them by her father. We got to know the Netflix star’s story.

Personal life of Constance Nunes

Ernie Nunes works as a car mechanic and race car driver.

At the start of her career, she focused on personal builds, and as time progressed and she became more experienced in the field exploring the service department of BMW, Ford and Acura dealerships.

When it comes to love, Constance Nunes is married to Jared Toiler, who she met through friends during a party.

They actually started speaking to each other when Constance was struggling to open a wine bottle, and he walked over and offered her help.

After they spoke, Constance loved the interaction and proceeded to give Jared her phone number.

After dating for almost 8 years, they took their relationship to the next level and got married on 9th February 2019 in Piru, California.

Modelling Career

Constance began her modelling career at car trade shows. She used to observe and work with her father at his garage, and tag along for his races. It was there she was noticed and chosen to model in one of those events.

She then ventured into fashion modelling, and currently partners with several companies, such as Wrangler, Jiux Label, Jockey, Javanan Magazine and Feral Cosmetics.

Constance Nunes is also a stunt woman

Not only does she restore cars and models, but she also has been a Hollywood stuntwoman for movies such as ‘Bring it On’ and ‘DodgeBall’, in which she also had a cameo!

Although this does not seem to be one of her main career paths, it’s another skill she has on her CV! Is there anything Constance can’t do?

