RuPaul fans may have thought they’d have to wait months for new content from the drag superstar, as Drag Race UK ended in December and the American original series ending way back in May.

But rather than give fans another series of Drag Race, RuPaul is back on our screens in the new year with a brand new comedy TV series.

AJ and the Queen is coming to Netflix on January 10th, 2020 and we could not be more excited!

While Ru is understandably playing ‘the Queen’ role, many have been wanting to know more about the actress taking on the co-lead role of AJ.

So, who is Izzy G?

Isabella “Izzy” Gaspersz is an 11-year-old actress who will be starring in AJ and the Queen. She was born on August 5th, 2008.

Izzy has only been professionally acting for the past two years. In 2018 she starred in two short films and just one year later, Izzy had landed her first feature-length film role.

In Netflix’s The Highwaymen starring Woody Harrelson, Izzy played ‘Little Mudlark Girl’. Her next role was as ‘Young Frances’ in A Violent Separation.

Izzy G: Family

It’s no surprise that Izzy G has ended up in the movie industry, as both her parents are in the ‘bizz!

Her mother is the actress and producer Sabrina Gennarino and her father is the director Pieter Gaspersz. The couple has been married since 2002.

Sabrina (41) is originally from Rochester, New York and moved to the Big Apple to pursue a modelling and acting career. She has starred in the likes of Jack Reacher, The Purge, and most notably as Tamiel in The Walking Dead.

Pieter (40) is from New Jersey. His most notable work to date is producing and directing 2014’s After. Pieter has two upcoming films that he is not only directing but writing. They are Riders on the Storm and Perico.

What is AJ and the Queen?

AJ and the Queen follows the story of down and out drag queen Ruby Red, who decides to hit the road in an RV truck. But the hitch in her plan comes in the form of AJ, a 9-year-old stowaway.

AJ has been recently orphaned and so joins Ruby Red on her adventure across the US.

Written and created by RuPaul and Michael Patrick King – who co-created 2 Broke Girls and was Sex and the City’s showrunner – you can definitely expect amazing drag performances and whip-smart comedy from this one.

Keep up to date with Izzy

To find out the latest on Izzy’s work and what she’s up to, you can follow her on Instagram.

Already, Izzy has over 3,000 followers and counting. Her account is overseen by her parents.

Check out Izzy @mizzizzyg.

WATCH AJ AND THE QUEEN FROM JANUARY 10TH, 2020 ON NETFLIX

