University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The second season of Abstract: The Art of Design came to Netflix this September 2019 and with six new designers featured.

The docuseries takes an in depth look at a variety of designers, from costume designers to set designers, looking at their working methods and innovations. And they are always fascinating.

But as fans of the show have already binged their way through season 2, many are wondering if and when Netflix will bring out a third.

So, will there be Abstract: The Art of Design season 3? And who could feature next?

Here are some of our top picks!

Who will be on season 3?

So far, the docuseries has focussed on innovators from Nike designers and set designers to Instagram developers and bio-architects.

Fans on Twitter have called for season 3 to include as sound designer as none have been featured yet. A good nomination in our eyes would be Academy Award winner Tom Myers or Ben Burtt.

Both men worked on the Star Wars franchise and major Pixar films like Wall-E, Up and Toy Story 3.

We need a sound designer episode of @netflix ‘s “Abstract, The Art of Design” in Season 3 — Berrak 🥽🌊🏳️‍🌈👩🏻‍💻☕️ (@toggleModal) October 7, 2019

What else could we see?

Another area the series has not covered yet is animation or visual effects. It would be a fascinating insight to go behind the scenes of what is now a mega area within the film industry!

Aaron McBride was a major part of the Industrial Light and Magic team who The Avengers, the Iron Man franchise and all of the Pirates of the Caribbean films. Aaron now works with Lucasfilm who are responsible for Star Wars.

We’d definitely love to see him work his computer magic!

Will there be a season 3?

Unconfirmed.

As of yet, Netflix has not announced any plans to renew Abstract: The Art of Design for a third season but that hasn’t stopped fans from wishing it will be renewed.

Fingers crossed they’ll listen to the demand!

We will update this page about any new information on Abstract: The Art of Design season 3 as it is released.

WATCH ABSTRACT: THE ART OF DESIGN SEASON 1 AND 2 ON NETFLIX NOW

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE