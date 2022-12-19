Netflix has released its new one-of-a-kind CGI dance show, Dance Monsters. Viewers are loving it so far but many of them have the same question, how does it work?

Superstar judges Ne-Yo, Ashley Banjo and Lele Pons judge the dancers (or their dance monsters), while contestants are in with a chance of winning a cash prize at the end of the series.

We take a look into how the show works, and a further look into what CGI is.

Cr. Netflix 2022

Dance Monsters uses CGI technology

Dance Monsters is a show in which the dancers literally “dance like no one is watching.” The real dancers are strutting their stuff backstage while their CGI Dance Monster disguises their identity and replicates the moves in front of the audience.

The ‘human’ contestants are hooked up to CGI machines, which makes the holograph-like monsters mimic their moves onstage. The camera does pan to the contestants so we can see them hooked up to the machines but their face is blurred to protect their identity.

Speaking about the monsters, Netflix said that although the characters made the show stand out, it’s more than just a gimmick. The network stated: “Each real person behind these monsters has a story explaining why their high-tech disguise has finally given them the confidence to perform for an audience.”

What is CGI?

So we know the show uses CGI technology but, for those who aren’t too familiar, what exactly is computer generated imagery (CGI)?

The Nashville Film Institute (NFI) states: “CGI is also called 3D imaging or 3D rendering. CGI usually refers to the 3D computer graphics used to create characters, scenes and other special effects in movies, television and games.”

CGI dates to the 1950s but, like anything, it has progressed vastly over time – to the point we now have dancing monsters onstage!

Fans baffled by show

As with any new show, fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts. One thing most had in common? They just couldn’t get their heads around it!

We hope we’ve helped!

WATCH DANCE MONSTERS ON NETFLIX NOW

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know