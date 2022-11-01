









Drink Masters on Netflix sees 12 of the world’s most innovative mixologists infuse, stir and blend their way through a series of high-stakes cocktail challenges to win a life-changing prize and the title of The Ultimate Drink Master.

With $100k up for grabs, imagine The Great British Bake Off – but replace the cakes with alcohol. For their first challenge, the contestants were asked to reinvent the world’s most requested cocktail: the margarita.

By the end though, just who impressed the Drink Masters judges enough to take home the crown? We can reveal that the winner was a bartender for The Emmy Awards. Let’s see where they are today…

Meet Netflix’s Drink Masters winner

Lauren “LP” Paylor won Drink Masters season 1 and took home the $100k prize. From New York City, the 29-year-old was passionate about maths and science growing up, and turned that passion into a drink-making talent.

Before making any cocktail, she first writes it down on a paper and calculates every ingredient before she mixes them all together. The winner has worked as a R&D Production chef in a bar in Washington DC.

However, Lauren’s impressive skills were doubted in the first episode, as judges thought she was taking things slow and playing it safe. Things changed from the second episode though, with her final three drinks a total success.

Lauren “LP” Paylor bartended at Emmys

Lauren was an official bartender at The Emmy Awards ahead of her Drink Masters debut, creating beverages for the 2022 show, and not only that, but she also a spirits judge at the TAG Global Spirits Awards and ASCOT awards.

The mixologist was tapped to create the official drinks for viewers to make at home during the Emmys. She made the Breakfast for Dinner martini, including Ketel One, White Vermouth, wine-based aperitif and orange fitters.

Lauren made enough in her mixture to provide drinks for eight to ten guests, admitting that there is a “lot of math involved.” She advised viewers watching to “start small” instead of creating too much of the beverage.

She is so successful in the cocktail industry that she featured in Wine Enthusiast’s 40 under 40 list in 2021!

Where the mixologist is now

Since Drink Masters began airing on Netflix, Lauren has already planned events to celebrate the series launch. On November 1, she was at Cotton & Reed for Industry Night, which is one of her favorite venues.

Admitting that going on the competition was “one of the hardest things she’s done in her career as a bartender,” she has since become the mixologist for the official Emmy Awards, appeared on NBC, and had a Bachelorette party!

She continues to run her beverage consulting business LP Drinks Co and her work as a social media coordinator for Speed Rack. In 2021, Lauren became part of the Global Bar 100 Industry People to Know.

