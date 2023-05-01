Netflix’s new dating show, Love Village, focuses on a group of Japanese singles hoping to find their “last love”, so let’s meet the cast.

Netflix is expanding its Japanese reality series programming following the success of Terrace House, which saw six strangers cohabit but not necessarily develop romances.

First came Love Is Blind: Japan, and now Love Village has landed. Think Terrace House but an older demographic hoping to find their forever partner.

Love Village follows eight single men and women as they relocate to a tranquil house in the mountains. They will find out if deep relationships can transpire in the secluded home away from the distractions of daily life.

The cast range from age 35 to 60, most of which have been married at least twice, so they’re prepared to settle down once again.

Netflix has kept their appearances under wraps but they have revealed basic information about the stars. Here’s what we know so far.

Credit Netflix Philippines Youtube channel

Meet the cast of Netflix’s Love Village

Taabo

Credit Netflix Philippines youtube channel

Age: 35

Job: Business owner

Taboo is searching for The One. He has never been married and hails from the Fukuoka prefecture. Judging from his brief trailer appearance, he may be unlucky as he gazes out the window with a somber expression.

Tocchan

Age: 45

Job: Therapist

Therapist Tocchan was born in the Hyogo prefecture, which counts Kobe as the capital city. She is among the few contestants who have been married once.

Hollywood

Age: 51

Job: Actor

The Kyoto actor is appropriately named Hollywood – perhaps that is his dream? At 51 years old, he has been married once.

Okayo

Age: 39

Job: Convenience store clerk

Okaya is a native of Osaka, one of Japan’s most populous cities. She has tied the knot once.

Credit Netflix Philippines youtube channel

Yukie-mon

Age: 45

Job: Cafe clerk

Yukie-mon has never been married but hopefully, her birthplace in the Aichi prefecture gives her some luck: “Ai” literally means love in Japanese.

Mina-nee

Age: 60

Job: Picture book writer

Mina-nee is Love Village’s oldest contestant. The Osaka resident has been married twice but she’s not giving up on romance just yet.

Joni

Age: 60

Job: Psychologist

While Mina-nee has been married twice in her 60 years, Tokyo resident Anchovy has yet to find a life partner.

Anchovy

Age: 46

Job: Chef

Anchovy is a chef hailing from Tokyo. He has never married but we can already see his Italian cooking skills impressing a few castmates.

Love Village premieres on Netflix on May 2.