Netflix’s Making Fun pays tribute to Aaron Mattia after his death













Aaron Mattia was honoured after the first episode of Netflix’s Making Fun series, where we see inventor Jimmy DiResta take on children’s invention ideas and turn them into a reality.

Those who tuned in to the unique series were shocked to see a tribute to Aaron, whose full name was Jeremy “Aaron” Mattia. Many are now wondering what happened to the show contributor and who he was.

Tributes began to pour in for Aaron after the first episode, from cast members such as Jimmy, and viewers who were saddened to hear the news of his death while watching the show.

GET TO KNOW: Who is The Apprentice 2022’s Aaron Willis?

Making Fun | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 8236 Making Fun | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/RUkKSYcWvxI/hqdefault.jpg 951925 951925 center 22403

Who was Aaron Mattia?

Jeremy “Aaron” Mattia, who called himself “Wandering Mattia” on social media, was a builder at Mattia Media. From Concord, California, he worked at the business from October 2019 onwards.

Ten years before his death in August 2021, he volunteered for art school The Crucible. He quickly became a fixture of the studio, taking a number of classes and renting an on-site studio. He left there in 2019 to work with Jimmy.

In 2016, Aaron began teaching at The Crucible’s Leather, Textiles, & Fine Art department where he later got the role of Department Head. He went on to teach in Foundry, Machine Shop, and Woodworking.

Aaron taught dozens of classes and workshops from 2016 to 2019 before moving cross-country to New York. Before fabrication and making, he served 10 years as a US Marine, including two tours in Afghanistan.

He later helped build a number of pieces for the MythBusters team, and before his death, was working as a shop manager for the Making Fun star Jimmy DiResta.

Tributes pour in for Aaron

Aaron died aged 47 in August 2021. His family wrote a statement on Facebook, which includes the words: “Jeremy Aaron Mattia left us suddenly and unexpectedly on August 10, 2021, at Albany Medical Center, Albany NY.”

His niece paid tribute to her “Uncle Wez” online and wrote:

Just learnt that my friend and honorary Uncle Jeremy Aaron Mattia aka Wez passed away suddenly. I am heartbroken. Wez was my buddy when I lived in Oakland and I introduced him to the communities where he ended up shining. A creative sole who I will never forget and will never get another pen pal letter from.

Jimmy DiResta paid tribute to his friend and co-worker on his Making it podcast, while other loved ones have left words in his memory on social media. Jimmy said:

Aaron loved the maker community and was at home in the shop. He was a great guy that wanted to see everybody succeed. He was a problem solver, an organizer, and at heart an artist trying to figure out his place in the world.

A fan wrote on Aaron’s Instagram: “Gone too soon. We makers will miss your contribution to the community. I wish we could have thanked you before you left. May God rest your soul.“

Listened to @makingitpodcast twice this week b/c @JimmyDiResta talked about Aaron who passed away this week. Great reminder of what's important in life – the people we love. So sorry for your loss Jimmy and big hugs. You were lucky to have known him. @drunkenwood @iliketomakestuf — Eric Mosher (@emoshmosh) August 15, 2021

OMG: Who is Aaron from First Dates? Fans love the ‘handsome’ Channel 4 star

The Making Fun star’s career

Aaron’s IMDb profile reveals that he also worked on the shows MythBusters Jr. and Top Chef, and the TV movie documentary Dangerous Toys. Before his death, Aaron was able to contribute to Making Fun as well.

His Instagram bio states that “most of the stuff he had built had been “blown up on TV.” During his life, Aaron was an on-set production assistant in 2009, and later worked in the same role for another company, Beyond Productions.

The builder and film assistant is remembered for his passion to creativity. Jimmy said in his tribute:

He was so proud of his part behind the scenes on MythBusters and often talked about how Jamie Hyneman was a big inspiration to him. And how being on the show team inspired him.

WATCH MAKING FUN ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK