Next in Fashion – AKA your latest TV obsession – has just landed on Netflix.

All ten episodes of the design competition have come to the streaming site on Thursday, January 29th, filling the hole Project Runway left since Heidi Klum departed… sorry Karlie Kloss, it’s just not the same!

If you’re anything like us, you will have already binged all of the first season in order to find out who took home the insane grand prize.

Here’s what the winner is up to now!

And if you’ve yet to see the final episode, spoilers lie ahead…

Who is the winner of Next in Fashion?

Out of eighteen original contestants, just two made it to the Grand Finale. Those two designers were Daniel Fletcher and Minju Kim.

Although both astounded their audiences in the final runway show, it was Minju’s Frida Kahlo-inspired collection which won over the judges.

The South Korean designer got off to a promising start in the industry as she won the H&M Design Award in 2013 when she was just 26 years old. She has already shown her designs off at London Fashion Week.

So, it’s no surprise that Minju was pretty confident when it came to the Netflix competition!

What does the winner get?

Netflix have been impressing with their talent competitions of late, and the prizes they turn out are always top notch.

From Blown Away’s artist residency at one of the world’s most prestigious glass museums to Rhythm + Flow’s insane cash prize. But the winner’s prize on Next in Fashion tops all of the above.

Minju received a $250,000 investment from the luxury online retailer Net-a-Porter to launch her own collection.

What is Minju up to now?

As of yet, Minju’s collection has not been released to Net-a-Porter. We can only assume it’s still a work in process and in the development or production stage.

You can, however, head over to Minju’s website to check out some of her current designs and for more about her and her designs.

Follow Minju on Instagram for her latest updates @_minjukim_.

