After a three-year hiatus, Next In Fashion has finally returned and fans are already desperate to know which designer is set to be the next big thing in fashion. Let’s discover who won Next In Fashion season 2.

The show was a hit when the first series aired in 2020, but it returns with a slight change to the panel crew as the new host, Gigi Hadid, replaces supermodel Alexa Chung. She is joined by OG host Tan France.

In each episode, one contestant is eliminated, leaving just one person to win the big cash prize and a chance to debut their collection on RenttheRunway.com.

12 up and coming designers have competed to become the Next In Fashion, and finally, the one lucky winner has been decided. Let’s take a look at who won the Netflix show.

Credit: Next in Fashion/Netflix YouTube

Who won Next In Fashion season 2?

In the season finale episode of Next In Fashion Nigel Xavier.

Xavier is an Atlanta-based designer, who uses patchwork, denim, braids, and more creative techniques for his masterpieces. The patchwork designs and repurposing materials wowed the judges and he ultimately took the Next In Fashion Season 2 crown.

He is massively influenced by the late 90s and early 2000s and says “fabrics, materials, culture and nostalgia” are the main focus within his pieces.

He won $200,000 from the subscription fashion service Rent the Runway. The designer will also be given the opportunity to launch their collection on RenttheRunway.com.

What happened in the Next In Fashion season 2 finale?

The last challenge Nigel took part in, was against his fellow contestants Bao Tranchi and Deontre Hancock. They were tasked with making their own collection which would represent their brand entirely. Contestants then had to have their pieces ready to showcase on the runway in three days.

For the final challenge, Nigel was inspired by Woodstock. The music festival was held during August 15–18, 1969, and people went to escape reality through music. In the era of the civil rights movement, people went to the festival with the hopes of spreading a message of unity and peace. Nigel shared that he related his fashion to music a lot and whilst at a design school in Atlanta he listened to Jimi Hendrix.

Where is the winner now?

Nigel is entering a competitive field as the streetwear industry is thriving at the minute. However, his designs stand out among others as his patchwork detailing has become the signature of his pieces.

Nigel aka the “wizard of denim” is still absolutely killing it in the fashion game. He has gone on to create designs for Music industry legends including Playboi Carti, 2 Chainz, and A$AP Rocky. More recently he has been showcasing his work in magazines such as GQ, and We The Culture.

He’s hard to pin down. He moved to Summerhill, Atlanta, Georgia in 2010, and whilst he still spends a lot of time there he has since become a jet setter. Nigel’s fashion work has led him to travel all around and mainly spends a lot of time in New York.

Before becoming a designer, Nigel was a high school footballer and he still makes time for his hobbies.

WATCH NEXT IN FASHION SEASON 2 ON NETFLIX FROM MARCH 3RD