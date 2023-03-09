Netflix’s new survival competition series, Outlast, has teased what is to come in a preview clip and fans want to know one thing, what is the song in Outlast’s official trailer?

The eight-part Netflix series pits 16 lone wolf contestants against each other in a survival challenge that holds only one rule: They must be part of a team to win.

From Ozark’s Jason Bateman and Aggregate Films, the entire season is available to binge-watch in one sitting on Netflix on Friday, March 10. Before we dive into the show, let’s take a look at the trailer.

What is the song in Netflix’s Outlast trailer?

The song playing in the trailer is “John the Revelator” by Son House. Along with this song, the trailer also has a suspenseful build-up melody in the background.

Son House is a blues composer, musician, and performer whose song, John The Revelator from The Original Delta Blues was released in 1998. However, the song is actually a gospel blues call-and-response song which was first recorded by Blind Willie Johnson in 1930.

Netflix’s Outlast trailer sees contestants compare it to Lord Of The Flies

The trailer gives viewers a glimpse at what challenges the survivalists will take on after parachuting into the Alaskan wilderness. The trailer begs the question: “How far would you go for $1,000,000?”

The clip begins with a confrontation where one team accuses the other of stealing things from their camp. We see competitors fight over food, as one competitor rants: “Shut up, go back to where you belong, and starve.”

Other statements said in the trailer include: “It’s ‘Lord Of The Flies’ here.” Comparing the competition to a novel that follows a group of British boys who are stranded on an uninhabited island and attempt to survive. The clip displays various moments from the upcoming series as friendships and rivalries form.

Without a doubt, some people aren’t cut out for the wilderness and shoot their flares, a sign of backing out. Or for other contestants health risks may stand in their way. In the trailer we see one lone wolf becomes unresponsive and require medical attention.

Outlast contestants are happy to ‘play dirty’

The trailer also includes some pretty hard-hitting statements. Some of these include: “If they had the opportunity, they would slice our throats,” “There’s nothing wrong with playing dirty,” and “There’s no law here.” This just proves Outlast is the definition of the Alaskan wilderness being a dog-eat-dog world.

Jumping to shots of a grizzly bear prowling the parameters mixed with landscape shots of the freezing temperatures. The Alaskan conditions prove to be pretty dangerous and the trailer hears contestants complain of such. With one saying: “I’m tired, I’m cold, I’m wet, I’m hungry.”

Another woman re-iterates the importance of working as a team, whilst fearing for her life. As she says: “Nothing’s going to be ideal, I won’t survive without you guys.”

