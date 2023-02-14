Netflix’s crossover dating show Perfect Match has provided us with drama before the start date, including Love Is Blind couple Shayne and Natalie, but were they together during the filming of the show?

Fans may be surprised to see some of the cast members on Perfect Match, who have recently been in public relationships.

Here’s where Shayne and Natalie’s relationship reportedly stood when Shayne started filming for Netflix’s Perfect Match.

Natalie claimed Shayne applied for Perfect Match when they were ‘dating’

Taking to social media, Natalie claimed that she and Shayne were together during the casting for Perfect Match, but not the filming.

Natalie took to her Tiktok page to post a video with co-star Iyanna. Referring to the Love Is Blind relationship they wrote: “When people ask us what we were thinking” while miming the lyrics, “I can’t see I’m blind.”

The Love Is Blind stars also titled the TikTok: “LoveIsBlind AndSoAreWe”

Fans rushed to the comments calling the duo iconic. One fan asked Natalie’s thoughts on Shayne joining Perfect Match to which she responded:

“He was casting for the show in Nov 2021 while we were in a relationship (obviously behind my back) so HELL YES I WILL BE WATCHING lol.”

Taking to her Instagram story, around the time Perfect Match was announced, in a screenshot shared by People, Natalie also said she and Shayne were both approached to apply for the show, however, they both told each other they declined.

However, she then carried on to say she found out Shayne didn’t decline and cast for the show in November 2021 while they were still together.

Shayne claims Natalie told him to go on Perfect Match

Of course, Shayne had to respond to these comments, so he took to his Instagram story to share text messages between the two.

In the text messages, which Shayne posted on his Instagram story, shared on a Tiktok, Natalie messaged Shayne: “I really want you to enjoy life as this show is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

In an Instagram story, shared by People Magazine Shayne also said: “Obviously with the new show coming out, I figured ‘someone’ would try to once again destroy my character for personal gain. I have tried to move on numerous times but this keeps resurfacing and I have boundaries.”

In response to the text messages, Natalie claimed on her story that Shayne was messaging her during filming for the show, to which she responded by encouraging him to continue as she knew there was little hope for their relationship.

Shayne and Natalie’s Love Is Blind journey

Shayne and Natalie’s relationship began in the pods in Love Is Blind season 2.

The relationship didn’t start off on the best of terms as Jensen only proposed to Natalie after Shaina ended her relationship with him.

The pair arguably had one of the most dramatic relationships of the series, with many explosive arguments. This led to Natalie ultimately saying ‘no’ at the altar.

Although fans suspected that to be the end of their relationship, the pair carried on dating after the show for a few months.

