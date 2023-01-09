Pressure Cooker is a brand new Netflix show which sees 11 professional chefs compete to be crowned the winner and bag themselves $100,000.

It’s the first-ever house reality cooking competition. The accomplished chefs not only have to compete with one another but they also all live together, too.

To top it off, there aren’t any judges on the show. The Pressure Cooker contestants are tasked with judging one another’s dishes face-to-face.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD…

Pressure Cooker drops on Netflix

January 6 saw the release of a brand new Netlfix cooking series – Pressure Cooker.

The show is made up of eight episodes which were all available to binge on January 6.

The Pressure Cooker chefs not only have to cook with each other but they also co-exist in the same house. Some of the chefs form great relationships while others experience conflict during the show.

Pressure Cooker finalists

Pressure Cooker episode 8 sees Mike Eckles have to decide who to send home and who will make it to the final with him.

The Abode Fine Dining creator speaks with Renee, Sergei, and Robbie before deciding who he wants to compete against in the final.

Robbie said that he’s not just in the competition for himself and Mike said that he “aspires” to be like him.

When it came to Mike’s decision, he said: “I think this the hardest decision I’ve had to make in the house. I really don’t want to hurt anybody’s feelings.”

Mike had to send home two people at the beginning of episode 8.

Netflix: Meet the Pressure Cooker winner

Mike chose to send home Sergei and Renee in episode 8. This meant that he and Robbie were the two chefs who made it to the Pressure Cooker final.

Twenty-six-year-old private chef Mike and 36-year-old executive chef and restaurant owner Robbie went head to head in episode 8.

In the show’s final challenge, the chefs had to host a dinner party with a four-course menu that tells their story through food. They each had to pick a sous chef to help them in their final test.

Mike chose Lana to be his sous chef and Robbie chose Ed as his.

The chefs all cast their final votes and Robbie won the series with five votes for him and four going to Mike.

