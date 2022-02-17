Netflix’s Swap Shop was originally on a WRGS radio station











Netflix’s hit reality series Swap Shop has taken over our screens again as Season 2 is released and fans are obsessed already with the Tennessee treasure hunting reality show.

Some people were shocked to discover that the show came to light and originally started as a radio show on the American station, WRGS back in the 50s.

REVEALED: Is Swap Shop on Netflix real or scripted?

Swap Shop. Picture: Swap Shop Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Swap Shop was originally on the radio

Swap Shop was originally launched as a radio show on WRGS and was described as Hawkins County, Tennessee’s ‘most reliable radio broadcast service.’

WRGS would keep listeners informed of national and local news which is exactly what they did during their Swap Shop segment.

The point of Swap Shop was to tell locals involved in collecting about the latest sweet deals that listeners would then try to snatch up as soon as they were announced. These products could include collectables such as cars, comics and creepy old clowns.

The Swap Shop would broadcast – and still is – every Sunday at 9:30 AM and has been doing so since the launch of the radio station in 1957.

Since its launch, it has been an outstanding hit as of 2022 the radio show will have been around for more than 70 years.

There’s a new season of Swap Shop on Netflix and I am so excited. I love that show. — Gina Grape 💄 (@GlamourStar) February 17, 2022

Swap Shop takes Netflix

Due to its overwhelming success, Netflix decided to turn it into a show as a new reality programme following the lives of swappers and collectors.

The first season was launched on the 9th of November 2021 and was. a massive success. Fans were begging for a season 2 and Netflix, once again, didn’t disappoint.

Season 2 was released on 16th February 2022 and you can watch the episodes now.

The TV series is very similar to the radio show and follows how the cast purchase, sell and swap their collectables.

The show reflects the reality of the life of collectors and brings to light their hustle as they try to bag deals across the state. They also guide the audience through the hustling and swapping process, giving us our own tips along the way.

