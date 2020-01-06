Netflix's The Circle: Date for new episodes and ending explained

Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

Shortly after The Circle aired its first season in the UK on Channel 4, Netflix snapped up the rights to produce several spin-off versions including a US and Brazilian version.

Breaking the traditional binge-watch mould that Netflix has sucked the world into, The Circle US will be uploaded in weekly episode segments.

The series faced a slow start having launched on January 1st 2020 and quickly fell under the radar with the show’s target audience still mopping up their regret and nursing headaches following NYE parties across the country.

However, views have picked up, and now most The Circle fans have caught up with the initial batch of episodes. So when do new episodes land on Netflix? And what happens in the final considering the UK series was filmed live?

When do new The Circle episodes land on Netflix?

Netflix will upload the entire The Circle US series via three drops and a total of 12 episodes.

The first drop came on January 1st, with four episodes.

The next drop is on Wednesday, January 8th, where a further four episodes will land.

A final upload will come around on Wednesday, January 15th, with the final 12th episode set to announce the winner.

What happens in The Circle US final?

Netflix face something of a dilemma with the series finale given the fact that all of the episodes have been pre-recorded.

This means there will no live final and no viewers’ vote like there was in the original UK series. The Circle series on Channel 4 hit a climax where audiences were able to live vote for their chosen winner during a live finale episode.

Instead, Netflix will announce their winner via a vote between contestants, just as they are doing to eliminate cast members throughout the series.

The winner, who is voted as the most popular contestant thanks to the other players, will claim $100,000 in prize money.

Where is The Circle US filmed?

The opening shots and cutaways may lead you to believe that The Circle US is filmed in America. After some digging – along with the help of some noticeable landmarks such as the Adler Planetarium and Willis Tower – fans realised it was filmed in Chicago.

However, for fans of the UK original, The Circle apartments looked oddly familiar leading some to believe that it was not filmed in the States at all.

Brett White of Decider went even further in his investigation, uncovering that The Circle US is actually filmed in the UK!

The Circle on Netflix’s UK location

From the identical layout, interior design styles and exterior building, it’s clear that The Circle US is filmed in the same building as The Circle UK season 2. The fact they also have British plugs in their apartments is also a major giveaway!

The Circle apartment block is in the Adelphi Wharf Phase 1 building in Salford, Manchester.

It has been reported that the UK, French, Brazilian and now American versions of the reality series will all be filmed in this apartment block.

