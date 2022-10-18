









Getting confused over the rules when it comes to The Mole quiz on the Netflix show? Don’t worry, we have a full explainer here, which reveals why the imposter simply cannot win, and how the elimination works.

Twelve contestants are doing their best to complete challenges as a team, which adds money to the $1M prize pot, but the problem is that there is a ‘mole’ trying to sabotage their wins while undercover.

Each of the competitors then take part in a quiz which involves answering questions about the imposter. But how does the quiz work and what are the rules when it comes to filling in the boxes?

The Mole 2022 on Netflix: Quiz rules

Players take a multiple-choice test to see who knows the most about The Mole based on past events. Those with the lowest score in each test are eliminated, while the real player left standing wins whatever is in the pot.

Contestants are eliminated until just three players remain, one of whom is The Mole undercover. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose The Mole to win the prize money.

When it comes down to three people left, one last quiz is taken, revealing the winner of the season, who then takes home the entirety of the prize pot. This means though, that The Mole cannot win the game.

Questions on The Mole quiz

Some questions to The Mole contestants on the quiz include what color the imposter is wearing on a particular day, but not all of the Qs asked to the competitors are revealed on the Netflix show.

In week one, question 10 asked: “Who is The Mole?. Then during episode 8, they were asked what The Mole has on their wrist during the Mirrors mission, while they were also questioned on a ZIP code relating to the imposter.

The amount of letters in The Mole’s last name were also involved in a quiz question. And of course, the imposter themselves would know the answer to every single Q, but this would only be done as a ploy to deter any suspicion.

Viewers guess who The Mole is

With more episodes to be released on Friday October 21st, there is no confirmation as to who ‘The Mole’ is at the time of writing. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from placing their bets on the imposter.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “BROOOOO KESI IS FULLY THE MOLE. NOT HER PRETENDING SHE DOESNT SEE THE PIGEONS!!!!!!!!! IM SHOOK #TheMole #TheMoleNetflix.”

Another said: “So we all in agreement that Kesi is the Mole, right? #TheMole#TheMoleNetflix.”

“Kesi’s exemption card literally said “the mole” when she was in the car… doesn’t the card usually just say “exemption”??? a clue for the viewers?? #themole #TheMoleNetflix,” penned a viewer.

After the first four episodes were released, the majority had their bets on Joi being The Mole, but most have changed their minds and reckon it is Kesi who is trying to sabotage the team’s money wins.

