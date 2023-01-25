Netflix’s latest installment of Bling Empire shines the spotlight on the ‘Slaysians’ of New York.

Bling Empire: New York is a brand new spin-off series of the original Netflix show. While the regular Bling Empire show focused on wealthy socialites, fashionistas, and business people of LA, in 2023 fans are taken to New York with Dorothy Wang.

There are many new cast members to meet on the spin-off show. Tina Leung is one of the Slaysians, so let’s find out more about New York’s group of fashion pros.

Bling Empire: New York brings a new cast

Bling Empire star Dorothy Wang embarked on a new life in New York and took Netflix viewers with her in 2023.

She is joined by many rich and famous faces on the spin-off series including Blake Abbie, Tina Leung, Lynn Ban, Stephen and Deborah Hung, and Richard Chang.

Jett Kain, Vika Abbyaeva, and Aristidis “Aris” Kourkoumelis also star in the series.

Tina is one of the Slaysians

Bling Empire: New York’s first episode introduces viewers to Tina Leung.

She’s a fashionista and influencer who is a regular at high-end fashion shows. Her favorite thing to do is attend Couture Week and she’s often seen sitting front row next to the catwalk.

Find Tina, 40, on Instagram @tinaleung where she has 400k followers.

Who are New York’s Slaysians?

Dorothy Wang says that the Slaysians are a “group of very fierce influential Asians in New York City.”

She added that they are almost all involved in fashion.

The Slaysians include Tina Leung, Ezra J William, Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim, and Phillip Lim.

Ezra, 33, is a fashion blogger and socialite, who can be found on Instagram at @ezrajwilliam.

Fashion designer Prabal Gurung, 43, can be found on IG @troublewithprabal.

Laura Kim is the co-creative director at Oscar de la Renta and Monse. She’s on IG at @tokibunbun.

Phillip Lim, 49, is a fashion designer who can be found on Instagram at @therealphilliplim.

