Next in Fashion returns to Netflix for season 2, but without host Alexa Chung, and of course, fans want to know why she hasn’t returned to the hit show after proving so popular with audiences.

It’s been a long three years, but finally Next in Fashion returns on Netflix. Although the premise of the show will stay the same, we’ll be introduced to 12 new designers, and a new host, Gigi Hadid, who’s replacing fellow supermodel Alexa Chung.

We take a look into what we know about Alexa’s absence and what fans have to say on the matter.

The show was a hit when the first series aired in 2020, and part of this was the chemistry between Brit hosts, Tan France and Alexa Chung.

Of course, everyone (including us) wants to know why Alexa hasn’t made a return for season 2, but unfortunately, neither she nor Netflix has commented on this ahead of the release date.

We guess it still remains an unsolved mystery!

What is Alexa Chung up to now?

Neither Netflix nor Alexa have commented on her absence from the show, and while some may speculate, she could just have a busy schedule. Season 1 was filmed over three years ago after all, when Minju Kim took the crown.

Alexa is still smashing her modeling career, recently appearing at London, and New York Fashion week.

As Gigi and Alexa are in the same industry, the pair both follow each other on Twitter, so one thing we know is that there’s no animosity there!

Next in Fashion fans are calling for Alexa to return

Despite the huge announcement of supermodel Gigi Hadid, Next in Fashions fans on Twitter are calling for the return of Alexa Chung.

Fans were commenting on how they’d miss the chemistry between her and Tan, but we’re sure he and Gigi will work just as well together, they are besties after all!