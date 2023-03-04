Bao Tranchi is one of the contestants taking part in Next in Fashion season 2.

She’s competing against all kinds of other designers on the Netflix show. Some graduated from iconic fashion schools, while others are self-taught.

Gigi Hadid and Tan France are hosting the fashion competition series. Next In Fashion is set to inject fun into fashion but with a $200,000 cash prize up for grabs, the designers will need to get serious.

Let’s find out more about Next in Fashion’s Bao Tranchi – she’s been dressing A-Listers like JLo and Nicki Minaj for years.

Meet Bao Tranchi

Bao Tranchi is a costume and fashion designer with a 20-year career behind her.

She is known for celebrating the female form in her designs.

Bao attended Otis College of Art and Design and is based in the USA.

With over 44k followers, she can be found on Instagram at @baotranchi.

Bao joins Next in Fashion

The Next In Fashion season 2 release date was Friday, March 3, 2023. All 10 episodes dropped on Netflix at once.

Episode 1, ‘Royalty’, sees the contestants introduced on the show and they have to take part in the first challenge.

Many were shocked to see fashion royalty Donatella Versace on the Next In Fashion judging panel in episode 1.

Bao opted for a rose and gold hand-draped dress for her royalty-inspired look. However, she didn’t manage to bag the first win of the series.

Next in Fashion star designed JLo’s birthday dress

Singer Jennifer Lopez blew away fans with her 46th birthday dress in 2015.

The On The Floor singer had jaws dropping with her black cut-out number. JLo’s iconic dress was designed by Next In Fashion’s Bao.

Bao has also designed dresses for other superstar singers including Nicki Minaj and Alicia Keys.

Judging by fans’ tweets, many Netflix viewers love the Next in Fashion star and want her to win the show.

One person tweeted: “Bao deserves to win.”

Another said: “Obsessed with Megan and Bao on Next In Fashion.”

