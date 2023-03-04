A brand new series of Next In Fashion dropped on Netflix on March 3 and James Ford is one of the show’s competitors in season 2.

The Netflix show is bringing some fun to the fashion world and there is a group of excited creatives ready to prove themselves in 2023. Next In Fashion season 2 will be no walk in the park for the contestants as there’s a $200,000 cash prize up for grabs.

Hosted by Queer Eye‘s Tan France and supermodel Gigi Hadid, all 10 of Next In Fashion’s episodes dropped at once. There are some special celebrity guests set to appear on the show, too, with Donatella Versace sitting on the judging panel in 2023.

Who is James Ford?

James Ford is a designer who hails from La Grange, Kentucky. However, he works in Los Angeles, California.

He is the designer and creative director of Rowena Social Club.

James specializes in making custom suits and tailoring. He became creative director of his own brand in 2021.

James competes on Next In Fashion

While some of the Netflix show’s contestants have been educated at well-renowned fashion schools, other competitors on Next In Fashion taught themselves how to sew.

James attended Colorado State University and the University of Southern California per his LinkedIn page.

He makes it through the first challenge on Next In Fashion season 2 and proceeded to the season 2 group challenge which saw the contestants have the theme of ‘nature’ to inspire their garments.

Next In Fashion star says ‘gender is a social construct’

Next In Fashion hosts Gigi Hadid and Tan France had some great feedback for James during the show as he proceeded through stages of the competition.

As Next In Fashion moved along, James expressed some difficulty to the hosts when it came to revisiting his childhood.

He explained during season 2 episode 4 that he is transgender and was born female. James said that he had “full meltdowns” when he “had to wear dresses.”

Taking to Instagram in 2022, James wrote that “gender is a social construct” and encouraged his followers to wear what they want to.

