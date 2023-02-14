Nick Lachey is helping our favorite Netflix stars find their Perfect Match this Valentine’s Day, and he’s definitely qualified for the job after being with his wife Vanessa for 17 years.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey got together in 2006, but it wasn’t until 5 years later that they officially tied the knot after Perfect Match host Nick Lachey went through a very public divorce.

We take a closer look at their relationship and its timeline.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey got married in 2011

Nick and Vanessa wed in 2011, five years after getting together in 2006. The couple began dating after Vanessa appeared in the video for Nick’s song What’s Left of Me.

However, they had already met a few years earlier. Between 2003 and 2007, Vanessa (born Minnillo) hosted the iconic TV show TRL where Nick and his band 98 Degrees made countless guest appearances.

As of 2023, Nick and Vanessa have been married for 12 years and have three children together – two sons and one daughter.

It seems that couples who grind together stay together, as the pair have also hosted a number of reality shows together including Netflix’s The Ultimatum and Love Is Blind.

It hasn’t been all sunshine and roses for the pair

Although on the outside, the two look like the perfect couple, it hasn’t always been that way.

On Netflix’s The Ultimatum, which the two host together, Vanessa revealed she gave Perfect Match host Nick Lachey an Ultimatum herself before she became his wife.

“If I’m being completely transparent and candid, we took a break. We both saw one other person and we realized that if we got out of our own way, we could be amazing together,” she explained.

Nick Lachey went through a ‘very public’ divorce with his first wife

The reality show host didn’t find his Perfect Match the first time around. For four years during the 2000s, Nick Lachey and his first wife Jessica Simpson were pop royalty, but that relationship ended in a highly publicized divorce.

Speaking to the couples going through a hard time on The Ultimatum, Vanessa said: “I had to go through that very publically and it was very hard for us.”

Nick and Jessica cited “irreconcilable differences” for their divorce. The pair started dating in 1999 after falling for each other while on tour.

Here’s hoping he can help our Netflix faves find their perfect match!

WATCH PERFECT MATCH ON NETFLIX FROM FEBRUARY 14

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK