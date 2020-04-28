Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Singer and songwriter Nicky Jam stars in the bibliographical series Nicky Jam: El Ganador on Netflix.

The series documents Nicky’s life from the streets of Puerto Rico to his successful career as an international music star.

Nicky Jam: El Ganador is an emotional story of Nicky’s rough upbringing, as well as how his passion for music had helped him get away from the bad environment he grew up in.

So, how many times has Nicky been married before? And does he have any kids? Let’s find out!

Who are Nicky Jam’s kids?

The music star has two daughters from a previous relationship. Their names are Alyssa Rivera and Yarimar Rivera.

Nicky Jam’s real name is Nicky Rivera Caminero, so his daughters have his family name as well.

You can follow Alyssa on Instagram @_aly.rvz_ and Yarimar under the name @yarimarriveraa.

How many times has Nicky been married?

Nicky has been married once.

The music star tied the knot with Colombian model Angélica Cruz in 2017 but got a divorce just a year later in 2018. They had a lavish wedding in Medellín with guests like movie star Vin Diesel and J Balvin.

Nicky recently got engaged to model Cydney Moreau.

