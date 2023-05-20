Nicole Young is a newcomer to Selling Sunset season 6 and fans are curious to find out more about her age. Although she’s a newbie on the Netflix series, Nicole is no stranger to the world of real estate and has made over $100 million in sales.

Bre Tiesi and Nicole are new faces in The Oppenheim Group’s office and Chrishell Stause also returns to her desk during the 2023 season. The ladies join Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, and many more familiar faces.

Photo by Robin L Marshall/WireImage

Selling Sunset: Nicole Young’s age

Selling Sunset season 6 has fans asking all kinds of questions about the cast including Marie-Lou Nurk’s height and Nicole Young’s age.

Nicole is 37 years old which makes her younger than Mary who is 42 and Chrishell who is 41 years old.

Marie-Lou is the youngest of the cast members at 24 years old, while Chelsea Lazkani is the youngest realtor working on the show at 30 years old.

Emma Hernan is 31 years old, Bre is 32, Heather is 35, Amanza is 45 years old and Davina Potratz is also 45, reports Grazia.

Selling Sunset star dated the boss

During Selling Sunset’s new season, the office is asked for a show of hands of who has dated the boss at The O Group, Jason Oppenheim.

Mary, Chrishell, and Nicole raised their hands before meeting Jason’s new girlfriend, Marie-Lou.

While Mary is 42 years old, and Chrishell is 41, Minneapoli-born Nicole is four years younger at 37.

Jason is 45 years old during filming which means there’s a 20-year age gap between him and Marie-Lou.

Nicole made $100 million in sales

When Nicole is introduced on the hit Netflix show, Jason mentions that she has a great track record in the real estate field.

The Selling Sunset star says she plans on making another $100 million in sales after already reaching the huge career milestone.

She explains that her job is on her mind “24/7” during the show. Episode 2 sees Nicole show Mary around her home which she’s renovating.

The Netflix star is married and has two dogs. She can be found on Instagram at @itsnicoleyoung with around 27k followers.

