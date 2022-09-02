









Nina Parker recently treated herself to a swanky Porsche to reward herself for grinding, making it clear she’s not doing too bad in the finance department. The truth is, her fashion designing paired with TV hosting has paid off.

She is now the host of Netflix’s new show Buy My House, where homeowners from across the US pitch properties for sale to four experienced real estate investors. Fronting it all is Nina, who is known for co-hosting E!’s Daily Pop show.

It didn’t take long for Nina to jump ship from the cancelled news series to a property show, though. But looking at her own lifestyle, she’s used to being surrounded by wealth, but still dreams of owning a $28M Selling Sunset mansion.

Nina Parker’s net worth

Nina has accumulated a $1.5 million fortune to her name, as per Exact Net Worth. She has tons of work on her resume, which mainly involves fashion and TV hosting. In 1999, she gained her first work experience at NBC affiliate, KRON.

On May 14 2021, she released a self-titled clothing line for Macy’s, the first plus-size brand by a Black designer released exclusively by the retailer. Since then, the star has been getting more and more successful by the day.

She was inspired to develop a line in 2019 due to her own frustration with the lack of fashionable options for plus-size women. The TV star has designed her own gowns for Live from the Red Carpet events like the 2020 Academy Awards.

In collaboration with Reunited Clothing, she designed every item in the Nina Parker Collection! In 2015, she became the host for the Love & Hip Hop reunion shows, and hosted for four years until 2020, and hosted E!’s Nightly Pop.

Buy My House host owns a Porsche

Nina showed off her wealth by purchasing a Porsche in April. She posed with a smile after picking up the flashy white car, which had a giant red ribbon on the front. With “big goals” ahead, the host claimed she has been hustling.

Fans are over the moon for the TV host for her success, saying she’s giving “rich Auntie vibes” and that the star has “worked hard” for her achievements, like this one. A commenter even asked if this is her third car!

Other luxurious ways Los Angeles resident Nina spends her days includes yachting it up and casually hanging out at NBC Universal. It looks like the days where she slept in her car due to working so hard have seriously paid off…

She dreams of Selling Sunset mansion

Nina jokily took to Twitter in April to share a meme which revealed that she’s “trying to figure out how to buy a $28 million house on Selling Sunset”, which saw Netflix star Chrishell Stause respond.

She replied: “You know I’ve got you when you are ready.”

The Buy My House host then hinted to social media fans that her fashion work earns her serious bucks. She wrote back to Chrishell: “Let me add some more clothes to this collection real quick.”

