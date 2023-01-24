Bling Empire: New York fans are eager to know more about Stephen Hung and whether he has an ex wife.

In 2023, Stephen adds the experience of appearing on a reality TV show to his resumé as he stars on the Bling Empire spin-off series alongside Dorothy Wang and Richard Chang.

Let’s find out more about Stephen Hung’s family as the billionaire makes his Netflix debut alongside his wife, Deborah.

Photo by K. Y. Cheng/South China Morning Post via Getty Images

Stephen and Deborah are a power couple

Bling Empire: New York brings a brand new cast to Netflix fans in 2023.

Episode 1 introduces viewers to Tina Leung, Stephen and Deborah Hung, Richard Chang, and more newbies.

Stephen and Deborah have a net worth of $2 billion.

They explained during episode 1 that they met in Hong Kong at a Versace fashion show. Stephen said that Deborah was training to become a lawyer when he met her.

No proof Stephen Hung has an ex wife

Stephen Hung’s wife, Deborah, hails from the north of Mexico. She said that her father worked in the government “to prosecute people.”

Deborah said that due to her father’s job, “it wasn’t easy for him or the family.”

Although some Bling Empire fans have considered that Stephen Hung may have had an ex wife, there’s no proof that he was married before Deborah at the time of writing.

Deborah and Stephen got married in 2012. The two celebrated their 10th anniversary together during Bling Empire: New York.

Bling Empire star has children

Although there’s no word on whether Stephen Hung had an ex wife, he does have two sons.

His sons are Sean and Ivan Hung, per Newsweek.

Although Stephen and Deborah share children, they don’t appear to post much on social media in regard to their family. Their IG pages appear to be very much fashion-focused.

WATCH BLING EMPIRE NEW YORK ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK