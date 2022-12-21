When the docuseries Last Chance U first dropped on Netflix fans were instantly hooked on the American football-focused show. Now, fans want to know more about when Last Chance U: Basketball season 3 could arrive.

Due to its popularity, Last Chance U was renewed for five seasons and a basketball spin-off dropped in 2021. Last Chance U: Basketball season 2 arrived on Netflix on December 13.

Let’s find out more about what Last Chance U: Basketball fans are saying and whether the show is renewed for season 3.

Last Chance U: Basketball

Following the success of the original Last Chance U Netflix series, Last Chance U: Basketball aired in 2021.

Season 1 was made up of eight episodes and featured coach John Mosely, assistant coach Rob Robinson, and the East Los Angeles College Huskies team.

The season 1 players included Deshaun Highler, Malik Muhammed, KJ Allen and Joe Hampton.

Fans love Last Chance U: Basketball

It’s clear to see from the show being renewed that fans are loving Last Chance U and Last Chance U: Basketball.

Many have taken to Twitter to express their love for the show: “Last Chance U Basketball is probably one of the best series Netflix has produced.”

One fan tweeted: “I’d be ok with every season of #LastChanceU being #LastChanceUBasketball. This @ElacBball team is by far the best to watch!”

Another said: “LastChanceUBasketball Season 2 is the most well-produced LCU, the music selection, placement, and timing are spot on.”

No word on Last Chance U: Basketball season 3

Last Chance U: Basketball season 2 dropped on Netflix on December 13, 2022.

All eight episodes of the series are now available to stream at the time of writing.

Netflix hasn’t made any announcements on whether the series will renew for a third season.

Speaking in the final episode of season 2, coach Mosely said that he just wants to be a “minister to others” in the future.

He added: “I just wanna be where God wants me to be. At times I can vision myself at a divison one… this is where I’m at, this is where I’ll be. Nothing fancy, man. I’m just a JUCO coach man, I don’t want nothing more. I don’t wanna be a star, you won’t find me on TV no more.”

At the end of season 2 episode 8, it was revealed that coach Mosely is still an ELAC Husky, Demetrius Calip II and Shemar Morrow also remain on the team, and Ken Hunter is staying at ELAC as assistant coach.

Assistant coach Rob Robinson moved from the ELAC Huskies to MiraCosta College in Oceanside, California and became a head coach.

One Twitter user suggested that if coach Moseley didn’t want to continue starring in TV shows that perhaps a season 3 would follow Rob Robinson’s move to MiraCosta. However, at this point, it’s purely speculation.

