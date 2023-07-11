For any Netflix fans who watched Singles Inferno, the filming format of Nineteen to Twenty will ring some bells. The new Korean reality series features some recognizable presenters who have followed other Netflix romances during their careers. Let’s find out more about the Nineteen to Twenty hosts.

The Netflix series is focused around a group of 19 years olds who are about to turn 20. They are finishing up at 19 School and are seen completing courses in becoming adults on the show. The group of young people learns about cooking, finances, and relationships during the last week of their teenage years. There’s one rule at the 19 School – no dating. Once school is up, the men and women can embark on life as adults, and potential romances may blossom.

Nineteen to Twenty hosts

After viewers are introduced to the concept of 19/20, the show cuts to a sitting room where the show’s four presenters commentate along. Episode 1 sees the group say that the show “feels like a movie.”

Jeong Se-woon

One of the four Nineteen to Twenty hosts is 26-year-old Jeong Se-woon.

He’s a South Korean singer-songwriter known for songs including It’s You, Rollercoaster and DOOR.

Jeong Se-woon is managed by Starship Entertainment and has almost 70k followers on Instagram at @official_jeongsewoon.

Nineteen to Twenty: Kim Ji-eun

Next up, 19/20 host Kim Ji-eun is also giving her take during the Netflix show.

Kim Ji-eun is a South Korean actress who is 29 years old.

She hails from Incheon and attended Cheongju University.

Kim Ji-eun rose to fame on TV series The Veil in 2021.

With 440k followers, find her on Instagram at @kj_ieun.

Lee Su-hyun

Another singer to be a part of the hosting team is Lee Su-hyun.

She is 24 years old and is signed to YG Entertainment.

Lee Su-hyun rose to fame on a TV competition series called K-pop Star in 2014. She was a part of a musical duo comprised of herself and her brother, Lee Chan-hyuk. Together their band was called AKMU.

With 2.9 million followers, find her on Instagram at @akmu_suhyun. The Netflix star also has over 1.6 million YouTube subscribers at @Leesuhyun.

Nineteen to Twenty hosts: Cho Kyu-hyun

Sitting back on his Netflix show sofa is Cho Kyu-hyun.

He was one of the Singles Inferno hosts and now he is returning to present Nineteen to Twenty.

Kyu-hyun is 35 years old and hails from Seoul.

He’s a singer who rose to fame as Super Junior’s new band member in 2006.

With 2 million followers, he can be found on Instagram at @gyuram88.

