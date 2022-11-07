One week is all it took for Buying Beverly Hills' Joey Ben-Zvi to make deal











Joey Ben-Zvi is one of the real estate agents at The Agency, the main subject of Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills. Led by Mauricio Umansky, his net worth is in the millions since making that first deal – in a week of landing the job.

Following the agents and clients within Mauricio’s billion-dollar brokerage The Agency, Joey is one of the talented group of realtors on the show – but with the job comes high stakes in LA’s luxury real estate market.

Wondering how much Joey is worth? Well, it was clear that he was a success from the moment he secured a property in the first seven days of working at The Agency. Since 2020, the Netflix star has closed nine deals worth millions.

Joey Ben-Zvi’s net worth

Joey has an estimated net worth of $2 million, The Cinemaholic reports. Since he began working at The Agency, he has sold a total of $46.6 million in valued properties, some with the help of co-worker Brandon Pillar.

The agents who buy and sell property generally split the commission between them, which is usually about 5% of the selling price. The Agency employees then keep 80% of their commission while the rest is provided to the organization.

His most recent property deal was priced at $7,880,000, with the overall stretch of sold properties reaching 42sqft (537sqm). All of the properties he has made deals on are for single families, as per his Traded statistics.

In his first year as an agent at the Beverly Hills office, Joey produced a high volume of residential sales and leases, and even closed his first deal with The Agency in his first week on the job!

His career at The Agency – and more

As a member of The Umansky Team, Joey specializes in conceptualizing cutting-edge marketing strategies and managing large transactions. However, The Agency is not his first time working in the property industry.

Before joining The Agency, he worked for Michael Koss, principal owner and operator of Malibu Country Mart and other pristine properties, which helped him better understand property value and financing.

Joey also has his own group known as the BZP Group (Ben-Zvi Piller Group). He launched the agency with Brandon Piller, who was mentored by Blair Chang, a founder and leading agent at The Agency, three years after joining.

Joey on Buying Beverly Hills

Joey is introduced to Buying Beverly Hills as a new junior agent with The Agency. He has also been friends with Alexia Umansky since middle school, who he claims he has a romantic history with.

The Brentwood-born star has worked at The Agency since May 2018, in the real estate sales department. With almost five years under his belt, he is still determined to go up the ranks at the company.

Joey is a member of the Real Estate & Construction Division of the Jewish Federation, and an active volunteer with Habitat for Humanity. He is also fluent in Hebrew and enjoys playing basketball in his free time.

