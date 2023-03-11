Outlast fans are already begging for a season 2, so let’s see if Netflix has given Outlast the green light for another season.

Netflix’s new survival show has started off strong, as the show has become a raving success across the globe after just one day. Many viewers have already binge-watched the episodes in one sitting, thanks to the episodes all dropping at the same time, on the same day. Which is today, March 10, by the way!

So, let’s take a look at whether an Outlast season 2 is on the cards as fans beg for a batch of new contestants.

Will there be an Outlast season 2?

Currently, there’s no confirmation that Outlast will return for season 2. However, due to the popularity of the Netflix reality show it is likely that the show will get renewed at some point in the future.

However, as season 1 filming wrapped in fall 2021 and the show isn’t coming to us until spring 2023 it may be some time before we see a season 2 on the horizon. Judging from Netflix’s other popular survivalist shows, many series can take over a year to create before coming back to the streaming giant.

Not only do the Outlast production crew have to schedule the series and design the show but they also have to find another set of contestants who are willing to put everything at risk to appear in the series.

What is Outlast?

Outlast is Netflix’s latest eight-episode survival season, premiering today, March 10. We see 16 players divided into four teams as they set out on the ultimate journey of survival as contestants are dropped into the Alaskan wilderness.

The game has only one rule: the competitors must be part of a team to win. There is no elimination process, aside from not having a team, and backing out of the competition yourself.

Where is Outlast set?

Outlast is set in the area surrounding Alaska’s Neka River, west of Juneau.

Producers initially scouted Homer, Alaska, as the location for the show but they ended up picking Juneau because of the climate. This meant that contestants were punished with rainy climates. However, it was also well equipped with the resources to survive such as deer, salmon, and even a crab.

Are Outlast competitors still in contact?

Many of the competitors have stayed in contact since appearing on the reality competition, via a group text. However, not everyone got on as well as others.

It’s safe to say some of the players won’t be chatting to Jill Ashock, judging by the tension we saw between her and other rivals. She became a somewhat villain figure on the show as contestants were pitted against each other and their loyalties were tested. However, Jill was determined to Outlast the rest, alongside Amber, who used her past experiences to help her try to survive the test.

