Netflix‘s My Unorthodox Life star Julia Haart is no longer the CEO of Elite World Group as Paolo Barbieri has replaced her.

The American fashion designer shared her story with the world in My Unorthodox Life season 1 in 2021, and she is continuing to do so in season 2 as well.

The 51-year-old has had an incredible journey into the world of fashion. She served as the creative director of the lingerie brand La Perla and was the CEO of Elite World Group from 2019 to 2022.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, Julia was ousted from her position as the CEO and replaced by Paolo.

Meet Paolo Barbieri, the new CEO of Elite World Group

Paolo is the new Group Chief executive officer of the esteemed modeling EWG.

The executive who is a graduate of Università degli Studi di Napoli Federico II has a master’s degree in Business and Economics.

He had previously worked as the Deputy Chairman of Elite Model Management for five years. His list of accomplishments and work experience is a long one.

His Linkedin reveals that Paolo has also served as Chief Risk Officer of SHS Asset Management, CEO of Pacific Capital, and founder, CEO, and CIO of Akros HFR Alternative Investments.

Paolo also has a following of close to 700 on his Instagram page.

Julia Haart used to run the Elite group before Paolo

During season 1 of My Unorthodox Life, Julia was still married to Silvio Scaglia and together the two ran Elite World Group which is a talent agency.

However, life takes its course and the two get a divorce in season 2. On the show we see Silvio moving out of their apartment. While dealing with her divorce, Julia also lost her CEO title at EWG.

Julia was fired from her position in January 2022. An insider told US Weekly at the time that Julia was “completely blindsided by the firing.”

Her Instagram bio now reads “co-owner of Elite World Group.” While Paolo is the new CEO of EWG, Bernard Hennet is the CEO of Elite Model Management.

Julia is the executive director of My Unorthodox Life

Julia’s Linkedin reveals that she’s the executive director of My Unorthodox Life. The mother of four is also the show’s lead.

However, it also stars her three of her four children Batsheva, Miriam, and Shlomo. The other cast members are Miriam’s ex-girlfriend Nathalie Ulander, Robert Brotherton and Ra’ed Saade.

Besides being the Netflix show’s executive director Julia is also a bestselling author of Brazen.

WATCH MY UNORTHODOX LIFE ON NETFLIX NOW

