Park Hyung-geun on Physical 100 is a Korean MMA fighter off-screen. His Netflix appearance has seen fans recognize him almost instantly as he fixes his eyes on the whopping cash prize.

The MMA fighter will have to go against 99 Physical 100 contestants to have a slight chance of taking home the money. As a pro fighter from Seoul, South Korea, Park has a pretty good chance of getting close.

So, who is Park Hyung-geun? Reality Titbit has delved into his Korean MMA fighter career and caught up on how his Physical 100 debut is going following the release of tense episodes 1 and 2.

Meet Park Hyung-geun

Park is an amateur Korean MMA fighter from Seoul, South Korea. The Physical 100 star joins 99 contestants hoping to win a cash prize and is the #31st ranked Pro Mens Featherweight in South Korea.

The 36-year-old, born December 20, 1986, had his last weigh-in at 145lb (65kg). He is 5ft 9in (175cm) and has an affiliation with SSABI MMA. Alongside his MMA career, he’s now a competitor in Physical 100.

Physical 100: Park’s MMA fighter career

Park has had one win in an MMA match and had his last fight on December 24, 2019, in RFC, his Tapology profile states. He is of featherweight weight class with a pro-MMA record of 5-4-2 (Win-Loss-Draw).

The Physical 100 contestant won a fight against fighter Dong Ki Lee in the Road FC Central League 49. He has had 11 fights since his first in 2014 and secured two wins in his first year in MMA.

Hyung-geun isn’t the only MMA fighter

Although Park has advantages as an MMA fighter, he’s not the only person from the industry on the show. Choo Sung Hoon is also in the MMA industry but is part of the ONE Championship instead.

Some will also know the Physical 100 star as Sexyama. He’s 47 years old and was born in Osaka, Japan. Choo Sung Hoon is one of the better-known contestants and that’s clear to see as he has an Instagram following of over 415k.

Follow the Physical 100 star on IG at @akiyamachoo. Choo began training as a Judoka, had a successful career in Judo, and won gold at the 2001 Asian Judo Championships.

