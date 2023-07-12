Patrick Mahomes’ is letting fans into his life on the new Netflix series Quarterback, and as fans get to know the NFL star and his wife on a deeper level, his net worth becomes a topic of interest. It’s the first time Netflix has partnered with the NFL, and as well as Patrick, viewers also follow Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota during their 2022 season.

The NFL’s most marketable star is set to show a side of himself fans don’t get to see on the field, as he lets Netflix fans into his life on and off the field. The highly anticipated series comes after the success of sporting programs on the streaming site including Last Chance U and Basketball or Nothing.

Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

Inside Quarterback star Patrick Mahomes’ net worth

He’s one of the highest-paid and marketable players in the NFL, and as per Forbes, Mahome is the 24th highest-paid athlete of 2023.The star earned $59.3M, $39.3M coming from on-the-pitch earnings, and $20M from endorsements.

Mahomes has achieved great success on the pitch already this year, making his third Super Bowl appearance in four years in February. He claimed his second title along with his second Super Bowl MVP Award.

On his huge amount of endorsements, Forbes reports that: “among NFL players, only Tom Brady has made more in recent years.”

Celebrity Networth estimates that Patrick’s total net worth stands at $70 Million.

Meet Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany

Fans also meet Patrick’s wife Brittany Mahomes in the new Netflix series. The couple are childhood sweethearts and even attended prom together all the way back in 2013.

After more than eight years together, the NFL star proposed to his now-wife in September 2020, in a VIP box at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Weeks after getting engaged, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. Their first child, Sterling Skye Mahomes was born in February 2021.

After getting married at the start of 2022, the couple gave birth to their second child Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III in November of that year.

The star is ‘excited for everyone to see the journey’

Speaking on the release of the series in an interview with Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick said he’s excited for everyone to see the “step-by-step journey” of how everyone on the team got to the Superbowl victories.

Going by social media, it looks like fans are enjoying the series as much as Patrick and the team hoped, as one wrote:

“Quarterback on Netflix looks the job..just one episode in but good Jesus they are tough lads.”

“Highly recommend watching Quarterback on Netflix,” penned another.

WATCH QUARTERBACK ON NETFLIX NOW