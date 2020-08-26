Prepare to become obsessed with yet another Netflix property programme, as Million Dollar Beach House is finally here.

The new Netflix series launched on Wednesday, August 26th. It joins the ranks of other popular property shows such as Selling Sunset and Styling Hollywood, and serves as your ‘dream home’ inspiration. Prepare to add pretty much all the properties to your mood board.

This first season of Million Dollar Beach House introduces us to more realtors, who work for Nest Seekers. On the team are Michael Fulfree, Noel Roberts, Peggy Zabakolas, JB Andreassi and James Giugliano.

Peggy has quite a different set up to the Oppenheim Group agents, as she’s the only female cast member on the show. So, we thought it best to get to know Peggy better. Find out everything you need to know about her here!

Who is Peggy Zabakolas?

Peggy Zabakolas is one of the realtors working for Nest Seekers.

Born in Queens, and raised on Long Island, Peggy then went on to study in her home state at Hofstra University Zarb Business School. Peggy worked for a while in real estate following graduation, but then decided to pursue law. After completing law school, Peggy became a certified member of the NYS Bar.

It is unknown how old Peggy is exactly, but she graduated from her four-year course at Hofstra in 2008. It’s likely that she was around 22 years old when she graduated, so Peggy would now be around 34 years old.

TRENDING : Are the Selling Sunset agents actually realtors?

Peggy on Million Dollar Beach House

Peggy Zabakolas joined Nest Seekers as a realtor in March 2012. She has worked for them ever since.

Million Dollar Beach House is not the first time Peggy’s skills for sales have been picked up on by a TV show. In fact, Peggy once starred in Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York.

There’s no doubt that Peggy will be a bit of a scene stealer when it comes to this new Netflix show!

Maya Vander on her Israeli origin and moving to LA

Follow Peggy Zabakolas on Instagram

The day of Million Dollar Beach House’s launch (August 26th), Peggy already had a following of 10,000. We’re sure this will only increase as the Netflix show grows in popularity.

To keep up to date with the latest on Peggy, you can follow her on Instagram @peggy__z.

Expect lots of pictures of fancy dinners, stunning properties, and pictures with Peggy’s partner Russell.

WATCH MILLION DOLLAR BEACH HOUSE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK