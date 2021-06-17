Netflix: Who is Penguin Town's narrator? He did a voiceover on Pixar's Ratatouille!











The narrator of Penguin Town might be a familiar voice for some viewers as he is a stand-up comedian and actor with credits in several well-known series and movies.

From documentaries to reality series, Netflix continues to bring a number of entertaining and family-friendly programmes.

The latest one, Penguin Town, was released on June 16th but interestingly some viewers wonder who does the light and humorous narration of the series.

Did you know that he also voiced over Remy in the 2007 Pixar movie Ratatouille? So, let’s find out who he is!

Penguin Town on Netflix

The documentary arrived on Netflix on Wednesday, June 16th.

The eight-part series follow African penguins in Simon’s Town, South Africa and their activities in the town which include swimming, eating sardines and strolling around the beach.

The reactions and reviews from some viewers have been good so far, with one warning others not to “get emotionally invested” in the programme.

“Why is #PenguinTown my new favorite show?” reacted another viewer. “The excitement, the drama, the scoundrel, the kidnapping, the cliffhangers, and of course the penguins.”

Who is Penguin Town’s narrator?

Patton Oswalt.

Patton is a stand-up comedian, actor and writer who is known for voicing Remy in the 2007 Pixar film Ratatouille.

He starred in the movies Big Fan, Man on the Moon, Zoolander, Blade: Trinity, and All Roads Lead Home.

Moreover, Patton is also known for several TV roles. Parks and Recreation, Community, Two and a Half Men, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine are some of many he has appeared in.

On Penguin Town, the actor says: “There are a LOT of movies about penguins. Penguins on ice, penguins in the snow, tons of marching. Then … there’s these birds. They boldly go where no penguins have gone before. Meet the endangered African penguins.”

Patton Oswalt: Wife

Patton is married to actress Meredith Salenger. The couple got engaged in July 2017 and married in November of the same year.

The actor lost his first wife, true crime writer and journalist Michelle McNamara, in April 2016 after she died in her sleep.

Patton and Michelle have one daughter together, Alice, who was born in in 2009.

