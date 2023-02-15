Netflix has just dropped its latest dating show, Perfect Match, which follows our favorite singletons from previous reality shows back on their journey to finding love. Whilst contestants have their eyes on the prize, viewers have already fallen in love, with the Perfect Match mansion; so where was it filmed?

The reality dating show stars 23 contestants who have already appeared on shows including Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot To Handle, and The Mole.

Netflix didn’t formally announce the new series until early 2023 even though it began filming last year, so it was a lovely Valentine’s surprise.

Hosted by the romance expert Nick Lachey, the reality series follows the singletons through many different challenges. In their downtime, the clan is creating drama whilst living the dream in the luxurious mansion. But, where was Perfect Match filmed?

Credit: Netflix YouTube/Perfect Match

Where was Perfect Match filmed?

Perfect Match was filmed in Panama, Playa Bonita Village, and is located on Accesso a Westin Playa Bonita.

If you rent the property it comes at the hefty price of $7,300 (£6,000) per night, not in peak season. However, it does come fully staffed with a cook, doorman, and maids.

The mansion is easily accessible which is great for the crew. As the home is located just 20 minutes from Panama City and 45 minutes from Panama City’s Tocumen International Airport. For the more elite guests, the swanky villa is a short 5 minutes from Panama Pacifico International airport; specifically for private jets.

Credit: Netflix Media Player/Perfect Match

What’s inside the Perfect Match mansion?

The listing for the property describes the home as a “stunning six-bedroom villa with infinity pool, vaulted ceilings, and beautiful views of the boats crossing the canal.”

The mansion has a grand entrance, as the cast enters the house through a huge door, which sees right through into the garden, which features a deluxe infinity pool, and an outside entertaining area. The house has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a terrace, a gym, and an outside bar. The property also has its own library, elevator, and rancho.

The Netflix star who gets the master suite is living the boujee life as they have over 1,500 square feet of space, two terraces, a private plunge pool, and an indoor garden in their bathroom.

The Perfect Match cast has to be on their best behavior as there are some house rules that come with staying at the deluxe property. The list of policies states that random visits are not allowed and are subject to approval, parties are not allowed to be held and no loud music is to be played after 10 PM.

Watch Perfect Match on Netflix now.