Fans played cupid, pairing Shayne Jansen from Love Is Blind and Chloe Veitch from Too Hot to Handle and The Circle as the Perfect Match. But, Are Shayne and Chloe still together?

Perfect Match has brought together a bunch of our favorite singletons from Netflix shows and put them into a luxurious Panama villa, in hopes they’ll finally find the one. The finale dropped on Netflix today, February 28th, as part of the last four episodes dropped.

You have likely seen the adorable shower scene go viral on social media after Shayne got matched with Chloe, and sparks began to fly between the duo. Let’s find out whether their relationship lasted…

Are Shayne and Chloe still together?

It appears that Shayne and Chloe are not still together following the end of Perfect Match filming.

At the time of writing, neither Chloe nor Shayne have revealed that they are still together nor have they given an update on their relationship status.

However, Chloe has hinted that she has been dating a secret somebody following the show. Many of her Instagrams show an anonymous man’s hand or arm along with captions that tease: “POV: pictures he took.” Fans have taken to the comments section begging the reality star to tell them more about him. One user even wrote: “Okay but WHO has brought you across the world for a relationship? Lol.” To which Chloe responded, “I KNOW RIGHT.”

However, much to fans’ dismay Shayne, hasn’t shared anything about a current relationship so it is unlikely that Chloe’s mystery man is him. Especially as they don’t currently follow each other on social media.

Who did Shayne pair up with?

Shayne wasn’t just matched up with Chloe, but he also matched with Ines before she got together with Nick. In fact, it appears he and Nick have similar types as he also pairs up with Izzy, before going back to Ines.

Although, the one person who Shayne seems to click with instantly is Chloe. However, when her ex, Mitchell, comes onto the scene she finds it hard to forget about their unfinished business. Chloe and Mitchell dated for eight months after they met on The Circle, and they didn’t have complete closure.

Whilst in her confessional Chloe claimed Shayne “wasn’t second best,” she still couldn’t take her eyes off of Mitchell. Chloe told him: “You completely spun my head. My feelings are still there for you.”

She even asked Francessca to put her on a date with Mitchell to help her find closure. As she knew that she had previously been in that position with Damian and Dom, Francesca gave Chloe some advice on her difficult situation.

However, over the course of the following four episodes, everything changes. After hearing that Mitchell isn’t ready for a relationship Chloe has the option to bring Shayne back into the game, and she does.

Much to fans’ delight the duo appears to be back on track by the finale, despite their massive row in episode 10.

Who won Perfect Match?

SPOILERS AHEAD

In the finale, the remaining contestants cast their vote on which of the remaining couples they think is the perfect match. As a result, Dom and Georgia win.

