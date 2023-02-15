The Netflix reality dating show that you’ve been waiting for is finally here, well, half of it is. That’s right, Perfect Match is released in three parts so let’s find out when episode 5 releases.

Every night, 10 Netflix stars will try to figure out who they’re most compatible with in the mansion. The cast will complete compatibility challenges and the couple that wins will get to bring in two more singles to the villa to try and match with.

The contestant are staying at Casa Naga in Playa Bonita, a luxury mansion that costs a whopping $7,000 a night to rent. However the peaceful property has already been turned into a drama-filled pad with things getting tenser by the episode.

What makes fans even more on the edge of their seats is that the highly-anticipated series has staggered release dates. So, let’s find out when Perfect Match episode 5 releases.

© 2023 Netflix, Inc.

The first four episodes of Perfect Match have already dropped and are available to stream on Netflix now. They were released on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday February 14 at 3:01 a.m. ET/12:01 a.m. PT. This is what time all episodes will release; In Korean Standard time, it is 5:00 pm, in Indian Standard Time, this is 1:30 am. For UK viewers, this will be 8:00 am.

Episodes 5 through to 8 of Pefect Match will premiere on Tuesday February 21, 2023. Then the final release of season 1 will see episodes 9-12 drop on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Sadly binge-watchers can’t watch the whole show in one sitting!

How many episodes are in Perfect Match?

In total, there will be 12 hour long episodes in Perfect Match season 1 which will release over the remaining weeks of February.

Love expert Nick Lachey is helping our favorite Netflix stars find their Perfect Match on the show, which had been filming for a whole year before it released on the streaming platform. In fact, the show began casting contestants as early as November 2021. Hence why we only found out about Perfect Match in early 2023!

Credit: Netflix/Perfect Match

Perfect Match cast explored

Here is the full line up of the Perfect Match cast and what show they originated on, all contestants are active on Instagram too.

Abbey Humphreys from Twentysomethings

Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere from Selling Tampa

Bartise Bowden from Love Is Blind

Chase DeMoor from Too Hot To Handle

Diamond Jack from Love Is Blind

Chloe Veitch from Too Hot To Handle, The Circle

Colony Reeves from Selling Tampa

Damian Powers from Love Is Blind

Joey Sasso from The Circle

Dom Gabriel from The Mole

Georgia Hassarati from Too Hot To Handle

from Too Hot To Handle Francesca Farago from Too Hot To Handle

Ines Tazi from The Circle France

Izzy Fairthorne from Too Hot To Handle

Kariselle Snow from Sexy Beasts

Lauren “LC” Chamblin from Love Is Blind

Nick Uhlenhuth from The Circle

Mitchell Eason from The Circle

Savannah Palacio from The Circle

Calvin Crooks from The Circle

Shayne Jansen from Love Is Blind

Will Richardson from The Mole

Zay Wilson from The Ultimatum

WATCH PERFECT MATCH ON NETFLIX

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK