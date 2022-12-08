Too Hot To Handle is back on Netflix with a hot new cast and one contestant who hasn’t been short of attention is personal trainer Nigel Jones.

Too Hot To Handle is the dating show where singles must abstain from you know what to win a cash prize. However, Nigel and the rest of his cast mates didn’t sign up for that show. They signed up for a fake show, Wild Love, and it wasn’t until they met virtual assistant Lana that they realized what they were really in the Caribbean for.

We take a look at Nigel Jones and his Too Hot To Handle journey so far.

Who is Nigel Jones from Too Hot To Handle?

Nigel Jones is a 29-year-old entrepreneur from New Jersey. He operates his own personal training business, Eurofit, and models on the side.

In his intro on the show, Nigel said: “Nine to five I’m businessman Nigel. From five to nine, that’s when you meet naughty Nigel.”

We know which side Lana’s going to meet! Nigel’s good looks have already got him 22.7k Instagram followers, and we’re sure that number will continue to rise.

He’s definitely not camera shy, posting topless selfies for his followers to admire:

Nigel has had his fair share of options on the show

At the start of the season, Nigel’s attention was split between three fellow contestants, Dominique, Kayla and Jawahir.

At first, Nigel chose to pursue a connection with Kayla, but she wasn’t so happy when she found out he was also flirting with Dominique.

Although Dominique was wary at first, she and Nigel then became a couple. The pair seem to be going strong at the moment, but we guess we’ll have to wait until the final episodes are released to see where it goes.

Too Hot To Handle fans conflicted about Nigel

Viewers have taken to Twitter to share their opinions on Nigel Jones. Some aren’t fans of his behavior on the show, while other just love gazing on his good looks:

One fan tweeted: “I’m sorry but the men on Too Hot To Handle (minus Nigel cuz that is a MAN right there) are not it.”

Others seem ‘heartbroken’ by his actions.

Another user tweeted: “Nigel on Too Hot To Handle has disappointed me already.”

