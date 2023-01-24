Physical 100‘s Netflix cast take part in the new Squid Games-type reality show featuring 100 contestants. Two Singles Inferno stars are making their debut on the series, and that’s Cha Hyun-seung and Kim Jin-young.

Regardless of age, gender or race, the contestants will be challenged to games: such as hanging from a bar for as long as they can before being submerged in water, to fighting each other in a brutal brawl.

Let’s meet the Physical 100 Netflix cast as those in top physical shape compete to claim the honor of the ultimate physique in this intense survival reality series. You may recognise a few of the contestants’ faces…

Cha Hyun-seung

A K-Pop backup dancer and model from South Korea was a one-time player in Singles Inferno season 1, Cha Hyung-seung is making his comeback to TV on Physical 100. He first gained fame after performing alongside Sunmi in 2018.

Also a member of MCN’s Mango Play, Cha, 31, has been on seven other shows after Singles Inferno, including Street Man Fighter where he starred as a guest, Hidden Singer season 7, Be The SMF, Be Mbitious, and Aiki’s Thumbs Up.

Kim Jin-young

Kim featured on Singles Inferno season 2. The gamer and vlogger can be found on YouTube at dex 101 (@dex101). He has at least 78.5K subscribers at the time of writing.

He is also a former ROKN UDT/SEAL in the military. Kim is part of the media and broadcasting company kthd studio, and once appeared on survival show Bloody Game in 2021.

Akiyama Yoshihiro

MMA champion and judoka practitioner Akiyama has joined the Physical 100 Netflix cast. Also known as Choo Sung-hoon and by his nickname Sexyama, he won the gold medal at the 2001 Asian Championships for South Korea.

He also won gold in Japan at the 2002 Asian Games. Now 47, he was born in Ikuno Ward, Osaka, Japan, and has been married to Japanese fashion model Shiho Yano since 2009. They have a daughter, Choo Sarang, born in 2011.

Kang Han

Bobsledder Kang Han is a Bobsleigh national athlete. As of August 2022, he was running as a pacer at the 7979 Seoul Urban Running Crew (SURC) and has now joined the Physical 100 Netflix cast.

Born in January 1998, the 25-year-old began studying at Dong-Eui University but later transferred to Korea Sports University to get a bachelor’s degree in physical education.

He started his career as a track and field athlete in 2010 at the age of 12, then converted to Kabaddi in 2016, and switched to bobsleigh in 2018, where he continues to be an athlete.

Ovan aka Jo Kang-seok

Hip hop rapper Ovan, whose real name is Jo Kang-seok, debuted under the agency Romantic Factory in 2017. The 25-year-old is a singer-songwriter who launched to fame with their single, Fruit.

He was a contestant on Show Me The Money 5 in 2016, so Physical 100 on Netflix won’t be the only show where he’s been part of the cast. Ovan launched his latest album, Star, in 2022.

Yun Sung-bin

Skeleton racer and Olympic gold medallist Yun Sung-bin won the gold medal in men’s skeleton at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang and was a participant at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Now 28 years old, Sung-bin, who was born in Namhae-gun, South Korea, has the nickname Iron Man. He moved to Seoul when he was in middle school and continued playing sports at school, hoping to get into a sports university.

In 100-metre races, he would ask to start 10 metres back from others his age and still beat other runners. At 5ft 10in, he was able to grab a basketball rim with ease.

Yang Hak-seon

Olympic gold vault champion Yang Hak-seon is a South Korean gymnast. The 30-year-old was the first South Korean gymnast to win an Olympic gold medal at a height of 5ft 3in (159cm).

His gold medal was granted at Gymnastics at the 2012 Summer Olympics Men’s Vault. Born in Seoul, Hak-seon started his gymnastics career at the age of nine, following his brother Yang Hak-jin’s footsteps.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

