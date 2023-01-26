Cha Hyun-seung is a backup dancer for K-Pop solo music artist Sunmi, and was on Singles Inferno. Now, he’s one of Netflix’s Physical 100 contestants who fans instantly recognised for his height and dancing talents.

Viewers instantly tried to find out Sunmi’s backup dancers’ names when they spotted him on Physical 100. As he fights to the ends of his strength on the new reality series, many are wondering who Hyun-seung really is.

Reality Titbit can reveal who Cha Hyun-seung is, his career as a backup dancer for Sumni, and how he spent his time on Singles Inferno. Now, he’s making his Netflix comeback which involved farmer Kim Kyung-jin in a challenge.

Credit: Physical 100 / Netflix Asia YouTube

Meet backup dancer Cha Hyun-seung

Cha Hyun-seung is a K-Pop backup dancer and model from South Korea, who was a one-time player in Singles Inferno season 1. Hyung-seung is making his comeback to TV on Physical 100 after gaining fame alongside Sunmi in 2018.

Also a member of MCN’s Mango Play, Cha, 31, has been on seven other shows after Singles Inferno, including Street Man Fighter where he starred as a guest, Hidden Singer season 7, Be The SMF, Be Mbitious, and Aiki’s Thumbs Up.

Now, he is one of the Physical 100 contestants on Netflix’s new reality show. He fought farmer Kim Kyung-jin in the first two episodes and took some time out from being Sunmi’s backup dancer for the series.

Hyun-seung is a backup dancer for Sunmi

Hyun-seung’s career has launched to success as a backup dancer for solo artist Sunmi. They have worked together for over a decade and are often subject to dating rumors, which they’ve both shut down.

Her other backup dancers’ names are Jang Juhee and Joo Yuri. They are all known as some the most famous backup dancers in Korea, but Hyun-seung is mostly known for performing choreography with Sunmi.

During a conversation on Show!terview with Sunmi, as per Koreaboo, Hyun-seung told Sunmi that people assume they’re together: “As much as she always tells me to see someone, one of the reasons that I can’t see someone is you.”

He told Sunmi that he’s never seen her as more than a friend. Hyun-seung went on Singles Inferno season 1 to find his match, but originally rejected going on the show, despite Sunmi’s encouragement. He later went for it, though!

Cha’s time on Singles Inferno

Cha propelled his fame as a backup dancer for Sunmi by going on Singles Inferno. The 6ft (183cm) star didn’t choose An Yea-won during the show’s finale, which he said he had second thoughts about on a Q&A on her YouTube.

He said in an Instagram post:

I believed that I was just an ordinary guy so when I received a DM to appear on the show, I declined it multiple times. However, they never gave up and they continued to contact me, so I want to thank the producers.

Cha added: “I also want to thank Sunmi and Changsub [from BTOB] for convincing me to go on the show even though I didn’t want to. They told me that I might meet the right person on the program.”

When asked about his two choices on the show, Hyun-seung revealed on Yea-won’s YouTube that she was his other option as someone that he would have brought to Paradise initially, aside from Song Ji-a.

Credit: Singles Inferno / Netflix

