Florian is one of the competitors on Netflix’s new South Korean show Physical 100. Although Florian hails from Germany, he says that a real Korean hides in his heart.

The Netflix show, which has been dubbed by some fans as the ‘real life Squid Game’ sees 100 contestants battle it out in a series of games until there is only one man or woman left standing. The winner will go home with a huge cash prize of 300 million won.

We take a closer look into Physical 100 contestant Florian.

Florian on Physical 100

Florian is German but says in his heart hides a real Korean. When the show was filmed, he had been living in Korea for four years.

He’s a fitness model and a TV personality. He came to South Korea as an exchange student, and now lives and works there.

The model says his life motto is “my body,” so he wanted to try out a new challenge by joining Physical 100.

The star already has an online following

Florian can be found on Instagram @florian.korea. At the time of writing, he boasts 83.6k followers.

On his page, Florian gives his followers an insight into his modeling and broadcast work on the platform, as well as showcasing his relationship with his girlfriend.

As well as Instagram, the Physical 100 star can also be found on YouTube. He posts a variety of videos, his most recent being a behind-the-scenes shoot of a Physical 100 event.

The end of his YouTube description states: “The outside is German, but the inside is a steamed Korean Florian.”

Physical 100 fans find Florian hilarious

Although only two episodes of the Netflix show have dropped so far, fans are already finding Florian’s personality hilarious. We’re sure he’ll carry on providing us with entertainment in the episodes to come.

One viewer tweeted: “Florian is so effortlessly funny #Physical100.”

