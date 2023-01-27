Yun Sung-bin is one of 100 contestants taking part in Netflix’s Physical 100 and he definitely made an entrance.

As soon as he walked in, his fellow players couldn’t help but stop and stare at his ripped physique. One even made a comment about how it looked like his muscles were going to rip through his shirt, while another said it ‘looked like a beast was walking in.’

Fans may recognize Yun Sung-bin, who is a big name in South Korean households. We take a further look at his career outside of the Netflix show.

Yun Sung-bin on Physical 100

Yun Sung-bin is an ex-skeleton player who won gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games in 2018.

He says he decided to take part in the show as Olympic athletes rarely get a chance to show themselves off to the public unless it’s at the Olympic games.

As they only happen every four years, he feels like Olympians are forgotten too soon, so he wants to change that.

Yun Sung-bin’s career

Yun Sung-bin became the first South Korean to win a skeleton gold medal.

The skeleton player has been dubbed “The Iron Man of South Korea” due to the iconic Iron Man helmet which he wore during the games.

He was listed as one of Forbes Asia’s 30 Under 30 for Entertainment and Sports in 2018 after his gold medal win.

As well as his sporting success, the star is also no stranger to TV, as he appeared on the variety show, Running Man.

Meet the Olympian on Instagram

The Olympian can be found on Instagram @top.physical. At the time of writing, he has 48k followers.

Since his retirement from the slopes, it seems like Yun Sung-bin has taken up a hobby in golf, which is showcased on his Instagram.

He also posts snaps of his dog, so although he looks like he has a hard exterior, it seems like the Olympian is a softie at heart.

