Physical 100 fans mistakenly thought Jay Chou was a contestant in the Netflix competition. In actual fact, Nam Kyung-jin – who leads the quest 2 team – has been dubbed the Taiwan singer-songwriter’s lookalike.

The new reality TV series sees 100 contestants take part in a series of grueling tasks, such as having brawls with fellow stars, hanging off a bar before falling off into the water, and carrying heavy sandbags.

Jay Chou has no involvement in Physical 100, but Kyung-jin was mistaken for the singer while featuring in the series. Let’s see what fans are saying about the two stars who have zero relation to each other.

Physical 100: Jay Chou isn’t a contestant

Physical 100 fans thought they spotted Jay Chou among the contestants, but they were mistaken. One fan has even taken to TikTok to share a video asking: “Is it just me or does he look like Jay Chou?”

The video has at least 124 likes and 146 shares from fellow viewers who seem to agree that the contestant looks like the singer-songwriter. Jay, 44, is also a record producer, rapper, actor, and television personality.

Jay did have to learn martial arts for a role in the film The Green Hornet, though, but doesn’t have a background in the sport. He told Hyphen Magazine: “I used to watch a lot of action movies when I was little [and] copy their moves.”

Meet the Physical 100 wrestler

Physical 100 wrestler Nam Kyung-jin has 20 years of wrestling experience and has been on the national team for 12 of them. He even revealed his “muscles are for real-life action” on the Netflix series.

He thinks “he can beat anybody.” Kyung-jin went up against Park Jung-ho during episode 3 and said that he’d “smash him to pieces.” The contestant stuck to his word and celebrated a win with several backflips!

Since the brawl matches, Nam has been the leader of a team in quest two, against Jang Eun-sil. He was selected as one of the 10 competitors who will lead a team of five in the next challenge.

AS IF: Physical 100 fans are left on a cliffhanger by Netflix yet again

Nam Kyung-jin dubbed Jay’s ‘lookalike’

Viewers haven’t been referring to Kyung-jin as his name but rather as Jay Chou’s lookalike. YouTuber Orelia Genesis made a video of her theory and wrote: “Physical 100, omg this guy looks like Jay Chou!”

A fan commented: “Omg my hubby and I thought so too so I googled if there is anyone who thinks so.”

“I said a contestant from physical 100 looked like Jay Chou and Nina [friend] said who,” penned a fellow viewer.

