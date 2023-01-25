Physical 100 episode 3’s release date is on its way after Netflix released just two episodes on January 24, 2023. The series may be extremely physical but fans now have to mentally battle the week-long wait for new eps.

One hundred contestants in top physical shape compete to claim the honor of the ultimate physique in this intense survival reality series. However, only two episodes were released, where Agent H and Seol Si Kwan had a brawl.

Reality Titbit can reveal the episode 3 release date, and the upcoming episodes hitting Netflix afterwards. Plus, we can reveal exactly what times new episodes come out in different countries, from Korea to the United States.

Physical 100 episode 3

Physical 100 episode 3 is released on Tuesday, January 31. Similarly to Singles Inferno season 2, episodes will be released to Netflix in batches of two every single Tuesday. Ten episodes will air in total.

Although just two episodes have aired on Netflix, fans are eager for ep 3 already. One Twitter user wrote: “I’m OBSESSED!!! But the 2 episodes a week ain’t going to cut it.”

Another penned: “When you suddenly saw #Physical100 in Netflix, it hooked your interest for the first half of episode 1, and suddenly realized the series has just started and only got 2 episodes released..”

Physical 100 episodes will come out every Tuesday. The release dates are:

Episodes 1 and 2: January 24

Episodes 3 and 4: January 31

Episodes 5 and 6: February 7

Episodes 7 and 8: February 14

Episodes 9 and 10: February 21

Release times: USA, Korea, and more

Netflix releases new episodes of its shows at 12am Pacific Time, which is 3am Eastern Time (ET). That’s 5pm in Korean Standard time, 4pm in Philippines, 8am in GMT and 1.30am in Indian Standard Time.

The platform will see two new episodes be released at one time, but some countries will have to wait a little longer to get access. Netflix does this to build excitement and joy while you watch.

