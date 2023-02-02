Spoilers ahead: Physical 100 episode 4 winner wasn’t revealed but viewers have placed their bets on Eun-sil’s group. A cliffhanger saw the winner fall between two teams: Nam Kyung-jin’s team, and Jang Eun-sil’s team.

The Netflix series started with 100 contestants, but after the death matches, just half were left in the grueling competition to win a huge cash prize. Just two teams were announced when the host was about to reveal the winner.

A Reddit thread discussing quest 2’s winner has been opened, where the majority are convinced Eun-sil’s team is the episode 4 winner. We’ll have to wait until episode 5 to find out for sure, but for now, here are the theories.

Physical 100 episode 4 winner undisclosed

Physical 100 episode 4 winner is either Nam Kyung-jin’s team or Jang Eun-sil’s team. Many are guessing on the Reddit thread who they believe won based on the title of ep 4: The Underdogs.

Kyung-jin felt they’d “100% win” while Eun-silk was confident by saying she doesn’t think they’ll lose. Fans will have to wait to find out the episode 4 winner in episode 5, but until then, fans have their own guesses.

A cliffhanger means the Physical 100 episode 4 winner will be revealed on Tuesday, February 7. This will whittle down the potential overall winners even more, as just 50 contestants competed in quest 2.

Netflix fans think Eun-sil’s team won

One fan wrote: “I really hope so too. She is such a badass wrestler. I really hope her team wins.”

Another penned: “Both are wrestlers btw [by the way]. We can see the pile at 5 mins mark as well, and by that point, the man wrestler team has more.”

“It was so sweet of Hayan to come and join Eunsil’s team. I’m really rooting for them to win,” said a fellow fan.

Ep 4 began with death matches: Winners

The beginning of episode 4 showed the remaining death matches and revealed who won each brawl. The contestants who went through to quest 2 from the fourth ep are:

Choi Sung-hoon

Kim Sik

Lee Min-u

Lee Guk-young

Bang Ji-hoon

Bang Seong-hyeok

Park Ji-su

Jeong Han-saem

