Physical 100 has just dropped two new episodes, and fans were left on a cliffhanger at the end of episode 4, but how long will they have to wait for episode 5?

Unfortunately for binge-watchers, just like Singles Inferno, Physical 100 fans won’t be able to watch the whole series in one go as Netflix releases episodes weekly.

We take a look into when Physical 100 episode 5 will be released, and what to expect.

Physical 100 episode 5 release time

Physical 100 episode 5 will be released on February 7 alongside episode 6. Times will vary depending on what part of the world viewers are watching from.

Netflix releases new episodes of its shows at 12:00 am (PT). In Eastern time this is 3:00 am.

In Korean Standard time, it is 5:00 pm, in Indian Standard Time, this is 1:30 am. For UK viewers, this will be 8:00 am.

Credit: Netflix/Physical 100

Episode 5 will give fans the answer to the cliffhanger

Episode 4 ended on a cliffhanger, and fans are eager to know which team has progressed to the next round.

The episode saw the remaining 50 players get ready to take part in the second quest, Moving Sand. A team quest where contestants split off into 10 teams of five.

Physical 100 viewers saw the first two teams compete at the end of episode 4. Episode 5 is expected to show the remaining eight teams battling it out.

The teams had to cross the bridges to put sand in the sandbox, with the aim of transporting more sand than their opposing team in the 12-minute timeslot. A test of strength and overall sense of balance.

After 12 minutes, team leaders Nam Koung-jin and Jang Eun-sil then stepped forward onto the bridges to find out which team had won.

The team leader of the losing team would fall off the bridge, and then out of the show with their four teammates.

To viewers’ dismay, they were also left hanging when the episode came to an abrupt end. Episode 5 is expected to start by showing which team won, and then will continue with the rest of the team quests.

By the end of episodes 5 and 6, we will be left with 25 players at most.

Netflix Physical 100 episode release dates

Below are the release dates of all the past and future Physical 100 episodes so you never miss a moment of action.

Episodes 1 and 2: January 24

Episodes 3 and 4: January 31

Episodes 5 and 6: February 7

Episodes 7 and 8: February 14

Episode 9: February 21

