Netflix’s popular survival show Physical: 100 recently crowned CrossFit athlete Woo Jin-yong its winner on February 21. However, rumors have since emerged that the final challenge was rigged and fans are calling for a rematch.

The final challenge was between Crossfit athlete Woo Jin-yong and cyclist Jung Hae-min. In the quest, they had to pull a heavy rope until it reached its end. Whoever got to the end of their rope first won a life-changing amount of money.

Let’s take a look at what Physical 100 finalist Jung Hae-min has said amid the controversy and what the producers think.

Physical 100’s Jung Hae-min sparks controversy amid ‘rigged finale’ rumor

Finalist Jung Hae-min, who went head-to-head with Woo, has spoken out amid allegations the Physical 100 finale might have been “rigged”. Following an Instagram post by showrunner Jang Ho-gi, implying that the finale rigging rumor was a lie, Hae-min felt the urge to speak out.

The contestant claimed that the final challenge was stopped twice although editing made it look like all the same game in the episode. Speaking to a South Korean news outlet, Jung said he initially wanted to accept that he lost, but he then decided not to stay silent.

Jung also claimed Woo stopped the final at first, as the equipment was “making noise”. After no issues were allegedly found with the equipment the production team oiled the machines and the challenge continued.

Jung then recalled that, just as he was about to win, the production team paused the game and asked the crew to move to a different place due to a fault with the audio. He claims production told him: “As long as you’re okay with a rematch, we will shorten your rope and start again.”

Although he didn’t want a re-match, in the end, Jung says he agreed and as he was exhausted from the previous tries, he lost. The finalist added he is not speaking out because he wants another chance at the prize money. Instead, he claims he wants the final editing cut of the finale to be truthful of how the game actually played out.

However, Jung’s claims of any game interference were refuted by MBC.

Netflix and MBC address ‘rigged finale’ allegations

Netflix issued a response to the rumors which read: “We’ve confirmed with the production team at MBC that there were no technical issues with the game equipment. We’d also like to confirm Jung Hae-min did not request a rematch.”

MBC has also said: “We’ve checked again, and we can confirm it’s not true that the final game was played three times. The production team is discussing taking legal action against these baseless rumors.”

Woo has not yet spoken out about the claims publicly.

Fans call Jung Hae-min a ‘real winner’ and request a ‘rematch’

