Kim Eun-ji is one of the competitors in Netflix’s ‘real life Squid Game’ show Physical 100. Along with 100 other competitors, she will compete to win the huge cash prize by taking part in a number of grueling games until there is only one man, or woman standing.

Before appearing on the new Netflix show, Kim Eun-ji had already competed in fitness competitions. She also had a following on Instagram, and she’s not the only competitor who may be familiar to viewers. Singles Inferno star Cha Hyun-seung is also taking part.

We take a closer look into Kim Eun-ji outside of the show, and her Instagram.

Kim Eun-ji on Physical 100

Kim Eun-ji was the first female competitor to enter Physical 100. She’s a competitive fitness model and fitness trainer.

At the start of the show, Kim said she was taking part in the competition to see if there are any women with prettier bodies than hers.

The male contestants couldn’t help but notice her physique when she walked in, commenting on how tall she was.

The fitness model is no stranger to competing

Kim Eun-ji is used to competition, so we’re sure she’ll put up a fight in Physical 100.

As per her Instagram bio, the Netflix star has won a number of medals competing in Musclemania, and the ‘Rising Star Award’ at the Asia Model Awards 2021.

The star vlogged her Musclemania experience on her YouTube channel, and at the time of writing, the video has a massive 1.4 million views.

Kim Eun-ji on Instagram

Kim Eun-ji can be found on Instagram @hipsqueen_. At the time of writing, she has 37.6k followers on the platform.

The Netflix star posts a range of content, including her fitness and modeling pics.

Physical 100 fans have taken to her Instagram to express their support for the fitness model on the show, as have Kim’s co-competitors.

Actress Elaine commented: “We had a lot of memories lol I miss you my Si Eun.”

WATCH PHYSICAL 100 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK