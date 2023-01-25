Yang Hak-seon is one of the competitors on Netflix’s brutal new fitness show Physical 100. However, Hak-seon is no stranger to competition as he’s competed on the world’s biggest stage at the Olympics.

The show, dubbed as the ‘real life Squid Game’ sees 100 competitors compete in a set of grueling challenges to see who has ‘the perfect body.’

We take a closer look into Yang Hak-seon’s impressive career before starring in the Netflix show.

Yang Hak-seon’s career

Professional gymnast Yang Hak-seon is a South Korean artistic gymnast, specializing in the vault.

He won gold at the 2021 Asia championships and also won gold at the London Olympic games, becoming the first South Korean gymnast to win an Olympic gold medal.

In addition to the Olympic title, the gymnast also won the World Vault gold medal in 2011 and 2013.

Yang Hak-seon breezes through Physical 100

The show is meant to provide tough challenges for competitors, however, in the first episode, it seems like Yang Hak-seon was flying through with ease.

The first game saw contestants having to hang onto bars for as long as they could. The gymnast stated he’d been hanging off bars for 21 years, so if he didn’t do well, all the gymnasts nationwide would berate him.

One competitor even commented on how relaxed Yang Hak-seon was hanging, while the rest were dropping like flies. The Olympian even fell asleep on the bar at one point!

In the end, Hak-seon came in second place, just behind ex-UDT instructor Kim Kyeong-Baek.

Meet the professional gymnast on Instagram

The professional gymnast can be found on Instagram @yang1yang2. At the time of writing, he has just shy of 2500 followers.

Yang Hak-seon posts pictures of his adorable cat, his gymnastics, and his family life.

In fact, Hak-seon took to Instagram on his one-year anniversary to apologize to his wife that he couldn’t be with her due to the World Championship final!

