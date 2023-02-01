Park Jung-ho is a contestant on Physical 100, and after supervising some of Korea’s most dangerous criminals as a prison guard, it seemed like no one would be too tough a match for him.

Physical 100 is made up of 100 impressive contestants, including wrestlers, Olympians, and bodybuilders to name a few. The fight for the 300 million won was never going to be easy.

We take a look into the prison guard’s time on Physical 100, and his career.

Meet Park Jung-ho on Physical 100

Park Jung-ho has been serving as a prison guard for 17 years.

In his early days as a prison guard, he watched over well-known dangerous criminals including Sin Chang-won, as well as serial killers Yoo Yung-chul and Kang Ho-son.

He says that most inmates have a body that’s beyond an ordinary person’s body. There, to defend himself and protect himself against other inmates, he must have decent physical capabilities. The kind of abilities to make inmates submit.

It was game over for Park Jung-ho on episode 3

The prison guard was chosen by unlimited heavyweight wrestler Nam Koung-jin to fight him in the one-on-one death match.

The other contestants couldn’t wait to see the two powerhouses fight, with one asking: “Is someone going to end up dead?”

Jung-ho had to think strategically to secure a win, and made a smart move throwing the ball to the top of the blocks so the wrestler couldn’t reach it.

However, unfortunately for him, the move wasn’t allowed as it took play outside of the arena.

The wrestler then showed no mercy, tackling the prison guard to the ground and lifting him up with ease.

He then continued to crush the guard and ‘fold him over like a piece of paper.’ In the end, it all got too much for Park Jung-ho.

The prison guard was then eliminated and seen getting emotional having to destroy his sculpted torso before exiting the game.

The Physical 100 prison guard on Instagram

For those who want to carry on following Park Jung-ho after his elimination from Physical 100, he can be found on Instagram @cr.warm_heart.

He posts a lot of behind-the-scenes Physical 100 content, as well as his day-to-day life as a prison guard.

From his comments, it seems like he’s still in touch with his Physical 100 cast mates, so we’re hoping for a reunion soon!

WATCH PHYSICAL 100 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK